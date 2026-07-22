Interesting and Humour - page 4030
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Yeah, if Merkel already comes in her sleep, roosters and hens, counting 'crazy people', getting rid of his addictions then the forum has finally degenerated....
Here autumn has arrived. Indian summer.
The first snow.
The pictures are of my granddaughter Lisa.
Here autumn has arrived. Indian summer.
The first snow.
The pictures are of my granddaughter Lisa.
she is a beauty! ))
Of course. Volodya, go to YouTube, I left a comment there in the form of a link, and read the comments themselves.
No need to make a fuss, please.
I have never made a fuss and I never do.
I have never made a fuss and I never do.
I'm genuinely happy about it, but still.P.S. Let's write a good advisor together, it would be more useful.
I'm genuinely happy about it, but still.P.S. Let's better write a good EA together, it will be more useful.
Come on, I only know MT4 coding, I'm not good at MT5)
I'm genuinely happy about it, but still.P.S. Let's write a good EA together, it will be more useful.
In MT5 everything is clear in principle, except for working with orders. In MT4 it was simpler.
I know MT4 coding, I'm not so good at MT5)
I do not know any coding at all, I write by tips from forum, but I think it is possible to try to write something worthwhile)
I do not know any at all, I'm writing by tips from the forum, but I think you can try to write something worthwhile).
You know everything) I've written an open closure with array on forum) But I can't make adequate Ordersend in MT5 and I don't want to use libraries.
beauty! ))
As the poet said:
...We believe in our immortality, -
When we are tired of beating,
Others will come to replace us,
Younger and better than us...
Here they come, and it's time for us (I mean my generation) to go. Make room on the earth so it's not crowded).