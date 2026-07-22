Interesting and Humour - page 44
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Mishek, I get cognitive dissonance when you post such serious things in a thread called "interesting and humour".
Maybe you shouldn't post it here? Maybe in some other thread with an appropriate title?
Add humanity to the city - art by Mentalhassy