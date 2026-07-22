Interesting and Humour - page 1439

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Mathemat:
Demi, give me the link. It's just unseemly, even in Humour.

Nimagu - it won't fit

http://habrahabr.ru/post/180409/

 
Mathemat:
Demi, give me the link. It's just unseemly, even in Humour.
There's a search engine.
 
Demi:

Nimagu - it won't fit

http://habrahabr.ru/post/180409/

Well, it did. You select the text, press Ctrl+Alt+L and paste the link into the field.
 

The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)

Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!

And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.



That's it... I'm going to the Chinese.

 
newdigital:

The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)

Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!

And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.



that's it ... I am going to the Chinese.

Bunsha

)))

 
newdigital:

The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)

Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!

And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.



That's it... I'm going to the Chinese.

 
 
Grandma and Grandpa go to sleep. Grandpa looks at Grandma and says: "Grandma, you don't have any fur? Grandma says: "Are you going to crochet with your hook, old man?
 
Mishek, what do you have schoolboys doing in your branch?
 

Sunday evening ...


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