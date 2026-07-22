Interesting and Humour - page 1439
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Demi, give me the link. It's just unseemly, even in Humour.
Nimagu - it won't fit
http://habrahabr.ru/post/180409/
Demi, give me the link. It's just unseemly, even in Humour.
Nimagu - it won't fit
http://habrahabr.ru/post/180409/
The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)
Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!
And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.
That's it... I'm going to the Chinese.
The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)
Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!
And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.
that's it ... I am going to the Chinese.
Bunsha
)))
The Russian Tsar Ivan IV (the Terrible)
Ivan the Terrible's maternal grandmother was a Serbian - Anna Glinskaya Jakšić, daughter of the Serbian voivode and prince Stefan Jakšić and granddaughter of the voyager Jakša, an ancestor of this famous Serbian family. Anna Glinska Jaksic married a Lithuanian prince Vasilije Lvović Glinski, with whom she gave birth to her daughter Jelena Vasiljevna. Elena Vasilievna was the mother of Ivan the Terrible!
And I live between Lithuania and Poland ... :) that is almost my portrait.
That's it... I'm going to the Chinese.
Sunday evening ...