Interesting and Humour - page 2336
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We had a decent Jewish girl as a Russian language and literature teacher. She covered her knees, wore a wig, didn't go to Sabbaths. Either she respected it or her hair fell out, her knees were flabby, and she had to go to the country house on Saturday. In a word, she was gone. Maybe she died, but nobody heard. They sent us a new one. At school she was called Fish. I thought it was for eyes. Well, behind the eyes. Also a decent Jewess, but still breathing with confidence. She, Fish, came to us almostonthe firstof September to serve her last year. And she said: "Phet. The challenge is to find the dominant sound in poetry." I think that's the problem. In mat class. Sampling and percentages. And she: "I love the gґoza in early May, when the spring peґng gґom, as if ґing and playing, ґroars in the blue sky." What sample, what percentage? Everyone was just lying there. The Russian teacher can't pronounce the 'r' sound. She's like, "What sound is dominant?" I got up the courage and the air and I blurted out "the R sound." And the answer was, "Sit down, Three. The G and the Ґ sound is dominant."
The last class.
We had a decent Jewish girl as a Russian language and literature teacher. She covered her knees, wore a wig, didn't go to Sabbaths. Either she respected it or her hair fell out, her knees were flabby, and she had to go to the country house on Saturday. In a word, she was gone. Maybe she died, but nobody heard. They sent us a new one. At school she was called Fish. I thought it was for eyes. Well, behind the eyes. Also a decent Jewess, but still breathing with confidence. She, Fish, came to us almostonthe firstof September to serve her last year. And she said: "Phet. The challenge is to find the dominant sound in poetry." I think that's the problem. In mat class. Sampling and percentages. And she: "I love the gґoza in early May, when the spring peґng gґom, as if ґing and playing, ґroars in the blue sky." What sample, what percentage? Everyone was just lying there. The Russian teacher can't pronounce the 'p' sound. She's like, "What sound is dominant?" I got up the courage and the air and I blurted out "the R sound". And the answer was, "Sit down, Three. The G and the Ґ sound dominates."
FAQ:
The answer is: "Sit down, Three. It's dominated by the G sound and the Ґ sound."
but why three?
For courage, I guess.
Good night (photo from here)
We went for a barbecue: