Interesting and Humour - page 1460

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MetaQuotes: Rafik from the comedy club is just resting. Bear with me for the first minute of the start, the chugging continues:
Either this Berkut is such a subtle troll or he's being serious (listened to the end).
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Huh - Huh... was leafing through an old branch

Found my post in English, hilarious.... i remember writing in russian :-))))) I don't speak English :-))))))))))))))))))))))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/9549#comment_391369

 
 
Panasonic's mobile communications division oy .
 
 
 

"The Boy from Brooklyn" and the richest man in the American entertainment industry is the owner of one of the world's finest collections of post-war American art. His collection includes masterpieces by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Willem de Kooning. But the most high-profile event associated with his collection was Geffen's 2006 sale of Pollock's "Painting No. 5" for $140 million to Mexican financier David Martinez. The price remains an official art record today.

 
Contender:

"The Boy from Brooklyn" and the richest man in the American entertainment industry is the owner of one of the world's finest collections of post-war American art. His collection includes masterpieces by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Willem de Kooning. But the most high-profile event associated with his collection was Geffen's 2006 sale of Pollock's "Painting No. 5" for $140 million to Mexican financier David Martinez. The price remains an official art record today.

The horizon is awash
 

The poster is designed to congratulate all schoolchildren, students and teachers on the start of the new school year and to offer their condolences on the end of the summer holidays.

Source:http://www.artlebedev.ru/everything/als/1-september-2013/

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