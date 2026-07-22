Interesting and Humour - page 1460
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Huh - Huh... was leafing through an old branch
Found my post in English, hilarious.... i remember writing in russian :-))))) I don't speak English :-))))))))))))))))))))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/9549#comment_391369
"The Boy from Brooklyn" and the richest man in the American entertainment industry is the owner of one of the world's finest collections of post-war American art. His collection includes masterpieces by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Willem de Kooning. But the most high-profile event associated with his collection was Geffen's 2006 sale of Pollock's "Painting No. 5" for $140 million to Mexican financier David Martinez. The price remains an official art record today.
"The Boy from Brooklyn" and the richest man in the American entertainment industry is the owner of one of the world's finest collections of post-war American art. His collection includes masterpieces by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Willem de Kooning. But the most high-profile event associated with his collection was Geffen's 2006 sale of Pollock's "Painting No. 5" for $140 million to Mexican financier David Martinez. The price remains an official art record today.
The poster is designed to congratulate all schoolchildren, students and teachers on the start of the new school year and to offer their condolences on the end of the summer holidays.
Source:http://www.artlebedev.ru/everything/als/1-september-2013/