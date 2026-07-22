Interesting and Humour - page 1205
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Russia died a long time ago, but nobody noticed...
Получил от приятеля его переписку. Оба профессиональные журналисты, довольно известные, так что текст, который ниже, будет читать интересно. История такая: один из них, Юрий Панков, решил провести зачем-то отпуск в Восточной Сибири, судя по письму, с дочерью, и написал такой текст, в виде дневника.
- But she has to go to the baths with men. Somebody's bound to turn her in!
- Who's going to turn her in?!
Without Shumagam, the Glonass constellation outnumbered GPS
http://www.n2yo.com/satellites/
Without Shumagam, the Glonass constellation has overtaken GPS
http://www.n2yo.com/satellites/
So? What did you want to say, what message did you want to convey?
A hundred or two satellites can be put into orbit, but the goal is not the number.
So? What did you want to say, what message did you want to convey?
It is possible to put a hundred or two satellites into orbit, but the aim is not the number.
The number is proportional to the coverage area.
The aim was the current number to cover the earth's surface, it was trumpeted after the last failed launch (in the autumn, I think, if I am not mistaken).
And what was meant to say... nothing. Proud of the country ;)
Without Shumagam, the Glonass constellation outnumbered the GPS
http://www.n2yo.com/satellites/
What do you mean, without shumagam?