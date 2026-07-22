Interesting and Humour - page 2598
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maybe someone will have time to laugh before they're deleted.)
Hehehehe.))
This one's great. "Set the table. Windows is a thing that requires at least three people to reinstall. And then you'll have to thank the guys."
Hehehe.))
And that's just great. "Set the table. Windows, the kind of thing that requires at least three people to reinstall. And then you'll have to thank the guys."
my favourite section )
Laughing with gusto :)
Или вот взять того же пингвина – летать не умеет, зато плавает и весело прыгает на полметра в высоту. Написали его в качестве учебного примера для объяснения принципов полиморфизма, а потом почему-то забыли закомментировать подключение библиотек с ним в основном релизе.
Тлей и других насекомых, а также ряд животных точно писал бешеный фанат рекурсии. Светлая мысль рождать некоторых уже беременными – просто вынос мозга для тестеров. Зато слонёнок деплоится 22 месяца — вот что значит не влезть в кэш процессора.
Кстати, пасхалка с бегемотом получилась смешная. Люди боятся львов, носорогов, змей – но только этот обаятельный толстяк целенаправленно бегает за человеком. И, внезапно, со скоростью до 30 км/ч. То есть догоняет даже велосипедистов.
You spell animals wrong (habrahabr)
И да, учитесь у тех, кто писал альбатроса. Альбатрос вообще спит в воздухе.
Swifts are more technologically advanced than albatrosses. Swifts not only sleep in the air, but also recharge and self-reproduce on the fly. But they are not without crutches either - supporting egg incubation by sitting exclusively in the nest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRWGoOZnfyo
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