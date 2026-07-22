Interesting and Humour - page 441
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Authorities in Papua New Guinea have had to extend elections as a string of brutal killings whose victims have been eaten have left locals afraid to leave their homes and go to the polls, The Daily Telegraph reports . The elections, which lasted two weeks and were due to end on Friday, July 6, had to be extended by at least a week.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/australiaandthepacific/papuanewguinea/9378038/Cannibal-killers-delay-Papua-New-Guinea-poll.html