Interesting and Humour - page 521

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joo:
Oh, cool! The Möbius Ribbon is a rest. So, this way you can close space with an infinite number of dimensions. Hmm...
I should try to make a three-dimensional model like that and an animation too. ))
 
Silent:
A cubic millimetre of DNA can store 704 Tbytes
I watched the BBC film The Cell the other day. It tells in great detail the history of research in the field from 1674 to the present day. The film is in three parts. In the third part, it's George Church speaking from his lab. It's very interesting. ))
 
tol64:
I should try making a 3D model of it and an animation too. ))
There's a fantastic story on the subject. I read it when I was an infant.
 
sumkin75:
There's a fantastic story on the subject. I read it when I was a baby.
What's the story? ))
 
sumkin75:
There's a fantastic story in that theme. I used to read it when I was a kid.

A bottle of Klein, I think the story was called.

 

not humour

ZS: I used to associate a picture of a copper bull with Wall Street traders, after watching the video, not such a symbol of successhttp://www.documentingreality.com/forum/f2/bombay-brokers-battle-bulls-bottom-blame-6929/

 

I didn't have time to write this morning.

Again, some strange dream, dwarves trying to kill you in an unusual way, mazes... In the end we killed all these half-breeds with their inadequate traps, but here's the trouble, we can not get out - the worst was waiting for us ahead. All these mutant gnomes used to be human, it's a system here: if you kill him, you take his place.
Real script for a psychological horror movie =D

 
Silent:
A cubic millimetre of DNA can store 704 Tbytes
Thinking is a chemical process in already formed neurons, while DNA is the information how these and other cells are formed. So the writers thinking that you can plug a DNA book into a socket and know everything are very wrong.
There are two problems with development:
biohazard and
ethical.
One, which means you could accidentally rub it into a body and mutate into a goblin.
Second, no one has proven that the soul is not contained in the DNA, and therefore stepping on this road we may get helpless descendants who will be deprived of self-determination turning into bio-robots, which in turn increases the risk of extinction altogether.
One moron will take charge of the biorobots, slaughter all the pure humans, and shoot himself. Biobots without leadership will go extinct.
So much for apocalyptic-ethical problems.
 
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