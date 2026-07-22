Interesting and Humour - page 3452

New comment
 

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

- What are your faults? - Unspeakable.

- What are your strengths? - Not talkative.
100% accurate.
 
Itum:
State Duma of the Russian Federation:
- Hey you, America! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of poor and homeless orphans!
US Congress:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
Russian State Duma:
- Oh ta-rah?! Then we'll lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! You'll know, you damned imperialists, how to defame the honor of crooks and thieves!
The US Congress:
- What's it to us?
Russian State Duma:
- Oh ta-ka?!...
the US and RF are mixed up. it's exactly the opposite.
[Deleted]  
Andrey Dik:
the u.s. and rF are mixed up. it's exactly the opposite.

Let it be so ... Everyone decides for himself what is right ... No offence meant )

US Congress:
- Hey you, Russian Federation! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of unfortunate and homeless orphans!
RF State Duma:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?! Then we're going to lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! Then you, you damned imperialists, will know how to besmirch the honor of swindlers and thieves!
The State Duma of the Russian Federation:
- What's it to us?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?!...

 
.
Затерянный мир: как наши ученые нашли подо льдами Антарктиды новые формы жизни
Затерянный мир: как наши ученые нашли подо льдами Антарктиды новые формы жизни
  • fishki.net
В конце 1950-х годов советский полярник Андрей Капица, сам того не подозревая, сделал, вероятно, последнее крупное географическое открытие в истории Земли. На глубине почти четырех километров под ледяным щитом Антарктиды, на южном полюсе холода планеты, было обнаружено огромное озеро. Один из крупнейших пресноводных водоемов мира находился в...
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/dec/07/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding-2017-remoaners
Rejoice! A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding could rescue 2017 | Peter Bradshaw
Rejoice! A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding could rescue 2017 | Peter Bradshaw
  • 2016.12.07
  • Peter Bradshaw
  • www.theguardian.com
re we all ready for next year’s royal wedding? Ready for the colossal #Megharry event in Westminster Abbey, which may well be the new US president’s first major state visit abroad? Well, we had better be. The indications are that the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be announced before the end of the year. Perhaps the Queen...
 
.
Теории заговора, оказавшиеся правдой
Теории заговора, оказавшиеся правдой
  • fishki.net
К конспирологам многие относятся несерьезно, считая их теории лишь плодом воспаленного воображения. И очень зря! Ведь иногда их выкладки, которые многим кажутся безумными, внезапно оказываются истиной. И тогда весь мир содрогается! Долгое время конспирологи предупреждали граждан всего мира: Большой Брат смотрит за вами! Но никто из...
 
Itum:

Let it be so... Everyone decides for himself what's right... I do not want to offend anyone.)

US Congress:
- Hey you, RF! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of unfortunate and homeless orphans!
RF State Duma:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?! Then we're going to lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! Then you, you damned imperialists, will know how to besmirch the honor of swindlers and thieves!
The State Duma of the Russian Federation:
- What's it to us?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?!...

Same thing, now it's like Kisel TV. And no cognitive dissonance. Let's drool and eat our porridge.

He's trying to stir up the people with the truth. People don't need it.

 
.
В России запустили первую кириллическую электронную почту
В России запустили первую кириллическую электронную почту
  • 2016.12.08
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 7 декабря. ИНТЕРФАКС - Российская "Имена Интернет" и индийская DataMail запустили первый в РФ кириллический почтовый сервис @почта.рус, разработанный по технологиям компании Data Xgen Technologies (Индия), рассказал директор "Почта.рус" Алексей Созонов на пресс-конференции в "Интерфаксе". Сервис целиком является русскоязычным...
1...344534463447344834493450345134523453345434553456345734583459...4979
New comment