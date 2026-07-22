Interesting and Humour - page 3452
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- What are your faults? - Unspeakable.- What are your strengths? - Not talkative.
- Hey you, America! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of poor and homeless orphans!
US Congress:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
Russian State Duma:
- Oh ta-rah?! Then we'll lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! You'll know, you damned imperialists, how to defame the honor of crooks and thieves!
The US Congress:
- What's it to us?
Russian State Duma:
- Oh ta-ka?!...
the u.s. and rF are mixed up. it's exactly the opposite.
Let it be so ... Everyone decides for himself what is right ... No offence meant )
US Congress:
- Hey you, Russian Federation! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of unfortunate and homeless orphans!
RF State Duma:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?! Then we're going to lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! Then you, you damned imperialists, will know how to besmirch the honor of swindlers and thieves!
The State Duma of the Russian Federation:
- What's it to us?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?!...
Let it be so... Everyone decides for himself what's right... I do not want to offend anyone.)
US Congress:
- Hey you, RF! If you decide not to let our crooks and thieves in, we will immediately start destroying the future of unfortunate and homeless orphans!
RF State Duma:
- Are you out of your fucking mind?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?! Then we're going to lower pensions for pensioners and raise taxes on everybody and legislate higher prices on everything! Then you, you damned imperialists, will know how to besmirch the honor of swindlers and thieves!
The State Duma of the Russian Federation:
- What's it to us?
U.S. Congress:
- Oh ta-ka?!...
Same thing, now it's like Kisel TV. And no cognitive dissonance. Let's drool and eat our porridge.
He's trying to stir up the people with the truth. People don't need it.