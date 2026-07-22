Interesting and Humour - page 1590

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Mischek:

♪ it's so lame, the Middle Ages ♪

)) Let's put it that way:

"Burn at the stake."

 
 
 
It's like the fourth time it's gone out. It's not funny any more. Although people suggest that the number of arsons should be introduced in line with the number of sports in the Olympics.
 
Zippo is coming off . Changed the title picturehttps://www.facebook.com/Zippo
 

Gea

 

Onishchenko will retaliate

pruf

Gennady Onishchenko @GOnischenko 5 October

It was not an easy decision, but as of tomorrow, Russia will shut down imports of lard from Ukraine. I'm sure I don't need to explain the contagion.

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Mischek:
Zippo's going off . Changed the title picturehttps://www.facebook.com/Zippo

Well done guys. They're catching the theme.

I haven't seen any stories on the federal channels about the fire going out. Only pretty stories about the lighting).

 
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