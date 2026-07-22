Interesting and Humour - page 1590
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♪ it's so lame, the Middle Ages ♪
)) Let's put it that way:
"Burn at the stake."
Apparently, decorative dogs are not considered as breeds at all :-)
Gea
Onishchenko will retaliate
pruf
Gennady Onishchenko @GOnischenko 5 October
It was not an easy decision, but as of tomorrow, Russia will shut down imports of lard from Ukraine. I'm sure I don't need to explain the contagion.
Zippo's going off . Changed the title picturehttps://www.facebook.com/Zippo
Well done guys. They're catching the theme.
I haven't seen any stories on the federal channels about the fire going out. Only pretty stories about the lighting).