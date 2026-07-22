Interesting and Humour - page 1332
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........................................................ Hand shadow with plate ⇑
Photoshop.
I would've posted it.)
And I've got this one. :)
........................................................ Hand shadow with a plate ⇑
........................................................ The shadow of the hand with the plate ⇑
I would have posted it.)
I don't think it's an aunt, I think it's an uncle!
Who else has an opinion?
By the time the line scan has run, the aunt has already let go of the plate :)
I don't think it's an aunt, I think it's an uncle!
Who else has an opinion?
Yes, that's what it says, but I'm confused by the lack of blurring of the hand. The timing doesn't seem to add up, there was enough time for the sweep, but not for the blurring. It is not clear .