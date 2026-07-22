Interesting and Humour - page 1332

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Mischek:

........................................................ Hand shadow with plate

Photoshop.
 
TheXpert:
Photoshop.
I would have put it out there.)
 
Mischek:
I would've posted it.)

And I've got this one. :)

 
Mischek:

........................................................ Hand shadow with a plate

while the line sweep has run - the aunt has already let go of the plate :)
 
Mischek:

........................................................ The shadow of the hand with the plate

This is the shadow of the hand without the plate (she has two hands, so this is the shadow of the one without the plate ... and the sun at an angle ... ).
 
Mischek:
I would have posted it.)
Oh, I see, okay.
 

I don't think it's an aunt, I think it's an uncle!

Who else has an opinion?

 
FAQ:
By the time the line scan has run, the aunt has already let go of the plate :)
Yes, that's what it says, but I'm confused by the lack of hand blur. The timing does not seem to add up, we had enough time on the sweep, but not on the blurring. It is not clear .
 
Contender:

I don't think it's an aunt, I think it's an uncle!

Who else has an opinion?

Uncle, of course.
 
Mischek:
Yes, that's what it says, but I'm confused by the lack of blurring of the hand. The timing doesn't seem to add up, there was enough time for the sweep, but not for the blurring. It is not clear .
And it should not be, the top has already run and fixed in memory.
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