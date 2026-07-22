Interesting and Humour - page 1238

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Silent:
The Canadian company SpotSquad has developed an app for mobile gadgets, through which people can complain about parking offenders and get a portion of the fine imposed on the offender.

It's not going to work for us. I mean, it won't make sense.

A fine, or even a fine, a court order is not likely to be enforced. That's a pity. It's not a bad idea. You can get rich with our violators))

In Russia you can't drink beer at bus stops. And smoking. Everything else is allowed. Even if not allowed.

 
peripatetikos:

I couldn't get into it for a long time :)

The thing!

[Deleted]  
zfs:


The customer said it was better than money, the forecast for June GBPUSD.

)))
 
Contender:

I couldn't get into it for a long time :)

The thing!

What's the gimmick?) I got it.)
 
TheXpert:
Saw the same thing, but about Butterfly Labs :)
 


guess the country from the picture ...

 
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