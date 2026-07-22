Interesting and Humour - page 1238
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The Canadian company SpotSquad has developed an app for mobile gadgets, through which people can complain about parking offenders and get a portion of the fine imposed on the offender.
It's not going to work for us. I mean, it won't make sense.
A fine, or even a fine, a court order is not likely to be enforced. That's a pity. It's not a bad idea. You can get rich with our violators))
In Russia you can't drink beer at bus stops. And smoking. Everything else is allowed. Even if not allowed.
I couldn't get into it for a long time :)
The thing!
The customer said it was better than money, the forecast for June GBPUSD.
I couldn't get into it for a long time :)
The thing!
guess the country from the picture ...