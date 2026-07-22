Interesting and Humour - page 1166

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i_logic:
He looks a lot like Gena Malakhov)
 
 
 
 
 
 
RaptorUK:
You're welcome. ...no more worries.

Hello

How do you feel about the wrong side of the steering wheel in cars in Britain and its former colonies?

Thank you. .

 
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