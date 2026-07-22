Interesting and Humour - page 4088
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They are beautiful. The offspring of this summer, already grown ))))
They are beautiful. The offspring of this summer, already grown ))))
If anyone thinks I'm lying, it's a private zoo near the city, with no advertising.
To the satisfaction of the IRS.
Yuri, there are snakes in there. The snake's chip goes where? Over there ... ?)))
Yuri, there are snakes in there. The snake's chip goes where? Over there ... ?)))
Oh, I don't know, I'm not an expert on chips.
If anyone thinks I'm lying, it's a private zoo near the city, no advertising.
That's funny, uh...
That's funny...
Yuri, grape snails are bought by France, by live weight, in bulk for $20-kg. We have farms already standing) Costs = $0 you can collect after a rain in the woods. from one hundred acres of farm about a ton of snails per season)
Do they all need chips or one at a time ? )))
Yuri, grape snails are bought by France, by live weight, in bulk for $20/kg. We have farms already standing) Costs = $0 to collect after a rain in the woods. from one acre farm about a ton of snails per season)
Well, there you go... 20$ kg. And if before that, pay for the birth of each one, then pay tax on each one every year. There will be money in the budget, and no one will say, no money, no one will suggest holding on to something somewhere. Of course each one, accounting as in accounting, the balance should go to the penny.
Well, there you go... $20 a kg. And if before that, pay for each one's birth, then pay tax on each one every year. There'll be money in the budget, and no one will say there's no money. Of course each one, bookkeeping like in accounting, the balance should go to the penny.
And what I feed them for the season will go to accounting costs or not ?
P.S. They also winter - heating costs)
And what I feed them during the season will go to expenses in accounting or not?
Of course, you have to report income and expenses to the tax office and show a profit. And the profit is taxed.
No profit, no tax, but you have to pay for the birth of each grape snail anyway.
So you're at a loss, so the state is at a profit, and a new vineyard will sparkle on a new slope, but not at you.