Interesting and Humour - page 1343
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and build your own meaning inlife, like aeroplanes.
There's a lot offrustration and pain involved in trying to find meaning in life.Often peopletake atactical goal like building a house, having a brilliantcareer, starting a business, building a cohesive family, as the meaning oflife. And when they achieve their goal, they immediately begin to suffer.They start to feel empty and as if they were cheated. Theydreamed that they would reach their goals and be happy. And once they reach the goal, theybecome even more disappointed."
Whatever we have built will one day turn to dust. All the results of our creativity are just temporary toys and crutches. Even if we learn to travel from edge to edge of our galaxy in the blink of an eye and fill all the planets available for life, it will all turn to dust one day. And again and again it will end and start all over again. An eternal cycle.
Even if some devilish force gave us the ability to enlarge ourselves to the size where a galaxy is the size of an atom, we might just find that we have only gone to the same level as our world or a similar one, only higher. If so, then our world is the life-support device of the one whose smaller part we are. But the same applies to the world of which we are a part, as it too is part of something greater.
You can only come to terms with this, otherwise you will experience a very stiff discomfort in your consciousness. One has to get used to the idea that consciousness and a sense of one's own self appear again when one dies. Not necessarily in a human body. Today you are a fish that is eaten by another fish, after you are a fly that has been swatted, after you are a cow that has been slaughtered, after you are some other organism that we do not know in this world, and then maybe you are a human being again, happy or maybe not as happy as hell. And it's all a random and perpetual process.
On the subject of is it possible that everyone, without exception, can be happy? That's my idiot's dream. I think not, as it is possible that our world is set up in such a way that there must be someone who is happy and someone who is unhappy. It is some kind of ratio (floating coefficient - pendulum) of these states that moves the world. And since this is the case, it turns out that my dream is really the dream of an idiot, since everyone cannot be happy and therefore life has no meaning for me.
Whatever we have built will one day turn to dust. All the results of our creativity are just temporary toys and crutches. Even if we learn to travel from edge to edge of our galaxy in the blink of an eye and fill all the planets available for life, it will all turn to dust one day. And again and again it will end and start all over again. An eternal cycle.
Even if some devilish force gave us the ability to enlarge ourselves to the size where a galaxy is the size of an atom, we might just find that we have only gone to the same level as our world or a similar one, only higher. If so, then our world is the life-support device of the one whose smaller part we are. But the same applies to the world of which we are a part, as it too is part of something greater.
You can only come to terms with this, otherwise you will experience a very stiff discomfort in your consciousness. One has to get used to the idea that consciousness and a sense of one's own self appear again when one dies. Not necessarily in a human body. Today you are a fish that is eaten by another fish, after you are a fly that has been swatted, after you are a cow that has been slaughtered, after you are some other organism that we do not know in this world, and then maybe you are a human being again, happy or maybe not a happy as hell. And it's all a random and perpetual process.
On the subject of is it possible that everyone, without exception, can be happy? That's my idiot's dream. I think not, as it is possible that our world is set up in such a way that there must be someone who is happy and someone who is unhappy. It is some kind of ratio (floating coefficient - pendulum) of these states that moves the world. And since this is the case, it turns out that my dream is really the dream of an idiot, since everyone cannot be happy and therefore life has no meaning for me.
Great philosophizing!!! The meaning of life cannot be defined as no one has yet given a correct definition of life itself!!!
Or death, which is the same thing!!!
Shit. Get married. Get married now!
I already feel sorry for my future wife. ))
That's a great philosophy!!! The meaning of life cannot be defined as no one has yet given a correct definition of life itself!!!
Or death, which is the same thing!!!
The point is that whatever we argue about the meaning of life is just a mental fluctuation of nature, that general stream of consciousness that stretches to infinity, and which has the same problem with defining the meaning of its existence.
I already feel sorry for my future wife. ))
Oh come on ) 3DMax will be mastered, and then the kids will come. The meaning of life, hold in their arms, kiss the ass, today and will not remember).
I don't even know what to answer. )) You could go on, of course. There are still some criteria whose values at the moment simply do not allow me to move in that direction. But it is not interesting any more.
In Saudi Arabia, a blogger was jailed for 7 years and given 600 lashes for "insulting Islam".
A Saudi Arabian user, Raif Badawi, set up a website called "Free Liberals of Saudi Arabia", where he called for an exchange of views on the role of religion in the life of the country. He was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 600 lashes for doing so, writes NationalPost.
Yes, it turns out there are places where freedom of speech on the internet is much worse). Though I wouldn't be surprised if we, soon, have something similar. There is a law on insulting the feelings of believers, and there are laws on blocking websites too.
In Saudi Arabia, a blogger was jailed for 7 years and given 600 lashes for "insulting Islam".
A Saudi Arabian user, Raif Badawi, set up a website called "Free Liberals of Saudi Arabia", where he called for an exchange of views on the role of religion in the life of the country. He was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 600 lashes for doing so, writes NationalPost.
Yes, it turns out there are places where freedom of speech on the internet is much worse). Though I wouldn't be surprised if we, soon, have something similar. There is a law on insulting the feelings of believers and there are laws on blocking websites too.
Bullshit, we will catch up.
The Federal Security Service has taken an interest in those who criticise the Russian Orthodox Church on the internet: a criminal case has been opened in the Sverdlovsk region