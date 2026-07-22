Interesting and Humour - page 4918
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh, man...
It's a rubbish machine. No, the camera might be OK, but compared to the camera everyone shot it with, it's rubbish. I'd like to see the camera that's circling around it so beautifully during the whole shoot. The one you can't see is a good one!
Saw it a few minutes ago.
Apparently the crisis has reached here too)))
Saw it a few minutes ago.
Apparently the crisis has reached here as well))))
The banner is of course a high-schooler's hype level 😀
There are plenty of such jobs in DCs. And brokers too...
It's not just elections where there are throw-ins)
Throw-ins don't just happen in elections)
this is amazing 😁
Trader Jorge we trust you completely 🤣
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/617927359a794783519aeab4
For using the pump & dump scheme.
- Tell me, what you do here, is it legal at all?
- Well.... Pretty much.