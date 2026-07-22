Interesting and Humour - page 1119
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I've said it all. You're a liar.
And you stole the money from Hitler. .
Allegations without merit are slander. Just shouting and pointing fingers that I'm a liar is childish.)
that's just your opinion, unsupported by speculation.)
Happy New Year 2557 !
I wonder how the water is supplied and how mobile in metres
Got confused :) I posted the Cambodian New Year's greeting (which is today) here instead of the English-language joke thread, and this picture
- in my English-language joke thread... people there are now asking me who is Mishka ... :)
I wonder how the water is supplied and how mobile in metres
The hose is screwed to the jet ski, water comes from the jet ski. The length of the hose is 9m. The device is called Flyboard, you can ask on the internet.
Got it, thanks.
I thought at first the engine was next to the nozzles and the end of the hose would be in the water, but that's utopia with this power.
DO YOU WANT THE TRUTH?!?! WHAT happened during the reign of 3 presidents???
YELTSIN
1. The country's territory shrank by 23.7%;
2. Population decreased by 10 million;
3. There are 5 million fewer children, 3 million children not going to school,
5 million living on the street;
4. 14 million are below poverty line;
5. Infant mortality has increased 2.5 times;
6. 48 times more child drug deaths;
7. 77 times more children contracted syphilis;
8. 2.4 times more Russians with tuberculosis;
9. 10 times the number of drug addicts, 25 times the number of syphilis patients;
10. 3 times the volume of industrial production decreased;
11. 13 times the budget of the country has decreased;
12. 20 times more poor people;
13. 14 times more organised criminal groups; they control half of the country's economy.
13. The damage to Russia's economy from Yeltsin is 8 times greater than from Hitler.
PUTIN
1. $750 billion exported to the US and the West;
2. Gazprom stagnating, with 66% of annual revenues in debt (norm 10-12);
3. Gosgaz/oil is being sold by Putin's Finnish friend through private firm Gunvor;
4. Forbes has 200 faces (was 3);
5. 90% of the economy is income from "bananas" - oil/gas;
6. Housing prices have risen 10-fold under Putin;
7. TV sings ode to "leaders" 25 hours a day;
8. Pension $150;
9. Food prices go up as they want (price liberalisation, started in the 90s);
10. Inflation is out of control. The government has already changed its forecast 4 times in a year;
11. Corruption is unprecedented (Putin himself admitted it);
12. Medicine - better not to get sick for free;
And this is happening at a time when the price of oil/gas has gone up 10-20 times.
MEDVEDEV
1. Pension is still miserable;
2. Loans are rising;
3. Local arbitrariness is monstrous;
4. People are afraid of police (now police);
5. Food prices grow by leaps and bounds;
6. A deputy with a salary of 150,000 rе (without tips - smiley face), eats salmon salad at 28 rubles in the State Duma cafeteria;
7. Railway ticket prices are going up;
8. The price of petrol goes up even when oil prices go down;
9. With an unprecedented harvest, bread goes up in price.