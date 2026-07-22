Interesting and Humour - page 1122

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Mischek:
?

I said 1200?

You mean one-two-eggs?

 
moskitman:

I said 1200?

You mean one-two-eggs?

Man, these spy codes of yours...
 
moskitman:

I said 1200?

You mean one-two-eggs?

Strong vagabond.
 
 
Urain:

What about instruments?

:)

From the same series: Navigator, wind?

Do you know the answer? ;)

 
moskitman:

From the same series: Navigator, wind?

Do you know the answer? ;)

Yeah, head on.
 

That's how it is.

 
vspexp:

That's how it is.

Where is it? And what happened?

P.S. Found it. Libya after the war.

 
i_logic:
The letters aren't big enough, they need to be bigger. And there's only two or two exclamation points...
It's not my thing. I just like statistics.)
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