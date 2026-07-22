Interesting and Humour - page 1122
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?
I said 1200?
You mean one-two-eggs?
I said 1200?
You mean one-two-eggs?
I said 1200?
You mean one-two-eggs?
What about instruments?
:)
From the same series: Navigator, wind?
Do you know the answer? ;)
From the same series: Navigator, wind?
Do you know the answer? ;)
That's how it is.
That's how it is.
Where is it? And what happened?
P.S. Found it. Libya after the war.
The letters aren't big enough, they need to be bigger. And there's only two or two exclamation points...