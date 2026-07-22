Interesting and Humour - page 2640
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Today marks his 58th birthday.
Yuriy Shevchuk was born on 16 June 1957 in the village of Yagodne, Magadanskaya oblast, in the family of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Yulian Sosfenovich Shevchuk (1924-2013), A native of the village of Labun, Khmelnitsky district of the Ukrainian Republic (now the village of Novolabun, Polonsky district of Khmelnitsky region).
Photo: Carpathian Biosphere Reserve
...UA
Did you know that the Ukrainian banknote of 200 Ukrainian hryvnias with the portrait of the Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka was recognized the most beautiful banknote in the world at the world competition of currency marks?
...UA
is this a fantasy ? if you knew how many beautiful money signs there are in the world... just google it... and don't embarrass yourself... :-)))
No argument, didn't believe it myself at first, checked it out then published this post.
...almost broke my head trying to understand the letters...
Ivan, you have to take care of your reputations, click on "Ru":
Ivan, you have to take care of your reputa, click on "Ru":
And from our window you can see a little bit of the towers: