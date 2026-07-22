Interesting and Humour - page 2640

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Today, the Russian rock musician and leader of the DDT band, Yuri Shevchuk, celebrates his National Day.

Today marks his 58th birthday.

Yuriy Shevchuk was born on 16 June 1957 in the village of Yagodne, Magadanskaya oblast, in the family of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Yulian Sosfenovich Shevchuk (1924-2013), A native of the village of Labun, Khmelnitsky district of the Ukrainian Republic (now the village of Novolabun, Polonsky district of Khmelnitsky region).


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Daffodil Valley 2015

Photo: Carpathian Biosphere Reserve


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Did you know that the Ukrainian banknote of 200 Ukrainian hryvnias with the portrait of the Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka has been recognized as the most beautiful banknote in the world?

...UA


 
Vladimir Zubov:
Did you know that the Ukrainian banknote of 200 Ukrainian hryvnias with the portrait of the Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka was recognized the most beautiful banknote in the world at the world competition of currency marks?

...UA


if you knew how many beautiful banknotes there are in the world... just google it... don't embarrass yourself... :-)))
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zoritch:
is this a fantasy ? if you knew how many beautiful money signs there are in the world... just google it... and don't embarrass yourself... :-)))
No argument, didn't believe it myself at first, checked it out then posted this post.
 
 
Vladimir Zubov:
No argument, didn't believe it myself at first, checked it out then published this post.
You can make it a lot simpler... :-))) are you for us or are you for them... :-)))
 
Ivan Vagin:
...almost broke my head trying to understand the letters...

Ivan, you have to take care of your reputations, click on "Ru":


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Konstantin Gruzdev:

Ivan, you have to take care of your reputa, click on "Ru":


:-) Taki, it was on Ru, he mixed Russian letters of Merikos i, neither fish nor meat ....-salo...
 

And from our window you can see a little bit of the towers:

Turret

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