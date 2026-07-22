Interesting and Humour - page 3138

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The Avtovaz workshops in the video are somehow more informative:

 
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Tesla Motors заподозрили в нарушении закона о защите инвесторов
Tesla Motors заподозрили в нарушении закона о защите инвесторов
  • 2016.07.13
  • Анастасия Кузнецова
  • life.ru
Комиссии предстоит выяснить, уведомила ли Tesla Motors инвесторов о первой аварии своего авто, которая повлекла гибель человека. Если компания не выполнила это обязательство, ей может быть предъявлено обвинение в нарушении закона о защите инвесторов, пишет The Wall Street Journal со ссылкой на источник. По данным издания, Tesla Motors уведомила...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

The Avtovaz workshops in the video are somehow more informative:

In my opinion, the only criterion in this matter is what the name of the make of the car the main man in the country drives. Everything else is called "Potemkin villages".
 
DenisR:
In my opinion, the only criterion...
Yes, in your opinion. )
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
Yes, in your opinion. )
And you don't? Do you think it's patriotic? As they say, "Pioneer is an example to all boys!"
 
DenisR:
And yours isn't? Do you think it's patriotic? As they say, "Pioneer is an example to all boys!"

Like this: Presidents cars >>>? ))

Автомобили президентов
Автомобили президентов
  • avtomedont.wordpress.com
АВТОМОБИЛИ ЛЕНИНА. Владимир Ленин пользовался бронированным Rolls Royce. В его гараже успели побывать и Renault с движком в 40 л.с., и Delanay Billville, и Turket Mery. Но только два Rolls Royce, которыми пользовались в 1922-1924 годах, дожили до наших дней. Первый Rolls Royce модели Silver Ghost для Ленина купили в 1922 году за 1850 фунтов...
 

Israeli company SuperMeat has made it possible for people to enjoy eating meat without feeling guilty.
SuperMeat grows a whole chicken breast without harming the live chicken.
SuperMeat's technological solution is to grow organic meat from the cells of live birds.
The end result is a product that is completely identical in taste and texture to a conventional product.


 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Israeli company SuperMeat has made it possible for people to enjoy eating meat without feeling guilty.
SuperMeat grows a whole chicken breast without harming the live chicken.
SuperMeat's technological solution is to grow organic meat from the cells of live birds.
The end result is a product that is completely identical in taste and texture to a conventional product.


This means that chickens will soon be like dinosaurs.
 
Alexey Busygin:
This means that chickens will soon be like dinosaurs.
So let the birds grow, and natural selection will take its course...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
So let the feathery ones grow and natural selection will take its course...
Like the dinosaurs, not the big ones, but rather the extinct ones
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