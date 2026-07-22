Interesting and Humour - page 3138
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The Avtovaz workshops in the video are somehow more informative:
The Avtovaz workshops in the video are somehow more informative:
In my opinion, the only criterion...
Yes, in your opinion. )
And yours isn't? Do you think it's patriotic? As they say, "Pioneer is an example to all boys!"
Like this: Presidents cars >>>? ))
Israeli company SuperMeat has made it possible for people to enjoy eating meat without feeling guilty.
SuperMeat grows a whole chicken breast without harming the live chicken.
SuperMeat's technological solution is to grow organic meat from the cells of live birds.
The end result is a product that is completely identical in taste and texture to a conventional product.
Israeli company SuperMeat has made it possible for people to enjoy eating meat without feeling guilty.
SuperMeat grows a whole chicken breast without harming the live chicken.
SuperMeat's technological solution is to grow organic meat from the cells of live birds.
The end result is a product that is completely identical in taste and texture to a conventional product.
This means that chickens will soon be like dinosaurs.
So let the feathery ones grow and natural selection will take its course...