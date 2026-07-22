Interesting and Humour - page 4132

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When you want to play guitar solos likethe Eagles, but your Russian parents made you learn to play the piano.

Israeli composer and performer Ron Minis performed a guitar solo from the song "Hotel California" on an unusual-sounding piano.
During the famous solo, Ron's dog came up to him and started to caress him. The dog tried to put his head and then his paw on the musician's playing hand,
but that didn't stop Ron from paying attention to the dog without interrupting the performance.



 
 

Good night ))))

 

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Interesting and Humorous

Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.26 17:01

What a nightmare - I checked my IP - I'm in Cherepovets now (and before that I was in Siberia) :) I haven't got up yet ... Beeline.

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Interesting and Humorous

Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.26 17:01

I am now in the city of Eagle :)

I wonder how to ban a man by IP, if he has a fiber-optic Internet provider Beeline? Once a day, the IP can vary from Siberia to Kaliningrad ...

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Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.26 17:01


I checked my IP again - I'm somewhere between Lesosibirsk and Ust-Ilimsk. In Siberia.

And now I'm in Khabarovsk.
Teleportation hell.
:)

 
Hooray!!! 6 more years of peace of mind
 
Sergey Golubev:

I am in Khabarovsk now.
Teleportation, man.
:)


I have had several providers in my flat: some charge for a permanent IP but a dynamic one for free, and others charge for a dynamic one and a static one for free. And each of them advertises these additional services.

 
Sergey Golubev:

And now I'm in Khabarovsk.
Teleportation, man.
:)


I was wondering why my internet is crashing all the time, several times a day. That's him switching I-Peepers.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

I have had several providers in my flat: some charge for a permanent IP but a dynamic one for free, and others charge for a dynamic one and a static one for free. And each of them advertises these additional services.


Beeline, tariff - home Internet, through a router (wire from them in the router, from the router in the flat wifi).
I switch off the router at night. When I wake up I turn it back on but I get another IP.

By the way, I am in Samara by IP.
Remarkable is that I have never been to Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk or Samara. In Moscow I mostly pass through the airport in a capsule hotel between flights (once or twice a year), and in Khabarovsk I only went there as a student (some decades ago) - when we flew to practice in the Kuril Islands.

And if I connect through a SIM card in modem mode - everything is fine: Kaliningrad.

 

It was 1990 ...
And in that year, there was a fan factory (whose fans were probably not needed at all in that 1990 year).
But the plant was advertising on television. Advertising that radiated positivity and hope in those difficult times.


----------------

Goodnight

 
Sergey Golubev:

It was 1990 ...
And in that year there was a fan factory (whose fans were probably not needed at all in that 1990 year).
But the plant was advertising on television. Advertising that radiated positivity and hope in those difficult times.


----------------

Goodnight


One can't help but think of the Imperial Bank commercials, a complete selection:

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