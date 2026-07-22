Interesting and Humour - page 1696
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the ability to communicate with the customer is also worth a lot.
Not everyone is willing to provide block diagram algorithms )))) Some people are stupid... you just have to charge them more... for being unhealthy.
the ability to communicate with the customer is also worth a lot.
Not everyone is willing to provide block diagram algorithms )))) Some people are stupid... you just have to charge them more... for being unhealthy.
I am well aware and know that not everyone is able to think algorithmically. I don't charge them more, and I try to understand and get out of the person what he needs to do, until I win (up to my certain level). Then I write down his TOR in my own words in Word and check with him, asking for each point "whether I understand everything correctly"... Ultimately, after spending a week with the person, we come up with fairly clear TOR (echoes of my work with the customer's TOR and with them are in the reviews in my profile - one did thank).
However, my titanic calm comes to an end at some point. I gave an example of the end of our discussion of his TOR, which, by the way, did not mention any clear criteria, which somehow could be put in the code and start moving forward...
the rush of the reeds
the rush of the reeds
I wonder: does Hedgehog have a hedgehog, but does Mishka have a teddy bear?
Cartoons are great!)))
At the very least, you should have a clear idea of what you want. And you have to be able to articulate what you want.
I am well aware and know that thinking algorithmically is not for everyone. I don't take any more from them, and I try to understand and get out of the person what they need to do until I reach a certain point. Then I write down his TOR in my own words in Word and check with him, asking for each point "whether I understand everything correctly"... Ultimately, after fiddling with the man a week, we come up with a fairly clear TOR (echoes of my work with the customer's TOR and with themselves are in the reviews of my profile - one did thank).
However, my titanic calm comes to an end at some point. I gave an example of the end of our discussion of his TOR, which, by the way, did not mention any clear criteria, which somehow could be put in the code and start moving forward...
As practice shows, it's not enough to imagine... you have to be able to articulate it just as clearly ((