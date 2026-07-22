Interesting and Humour - page 2221

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Five legendary cars made in countries other than the automotive world

1. the Iran Khodro Paykan

The Paykan sedans and pick-ups were produced in Tehran for almost four decades, from 1967 to 2005. During this time, over two million have been produced, making the Paykan the most widely used vehicle not only in Iran, but also in some Muslim countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

2. Cuba. Giron XIV.

During the years of friendship with the Soviet Union, Cubans imported cars and trucks from the USSR, but they assembled buses themselves. The reason why the island has chosen to produce this particular mode of transport is that Havana, with a population of two million people, had neither a metro nor trolleybuses and trams.

3. Yugoslavia. Zastava Yugo GV

The Zastava was the only Eastern European car to make its way into the US market. In 1985-1992, almost 150 thousand Yugoslavian small cars were sold in the U.S.. The secret of commercial success was simple: with satisfactory quality of assembly the car cost only 3999 dollars - one and a half times cheaper than any American car.

4. Brazil. Agrale Marruá.

Off-road truck Agrale Marruá has technical characteristics similar to the Japanese mini SUV Suzuki Jimny.
To date, Agrale is the only Latin American carmaker has remained independent of multinationals. The company has managed to secure support from the Brazilian authorities for several large-scale projects, as well as guaranteed sales of its vehicles through government contracts.

5. North Korea. Pyeonghwa Pronto

The name of this North Korean car manufacturer reads Pyeonghwa in Russian and translates as "peace". The first cars, called Pyeonghwa Hwiparam, the company produced in 2000. Externally, these cars were very similar to FIAT Albea. Then North Korean comrades mastered the assembly of counterparts of Toyota Hiace, Land Cruiser Prado 120 and even Mercedes-Benz E-class.

Пять легендарных авто, созданных не в "автомобильных" странах
Пять легендарных авто, созданных не в "автомобильных" странах
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Так уж исторически сложилось, что собственные крупные автомобильные компании сейчас имеются от силы в двух десятках стран мира. Остальным государствам приходится ограничиваться производством запчастей или сборкой продукции ведущих автоконцернов. Но из каждого правила есть исключения, и время от времени свои машины начинают выпускать в...
 
 

Good night everyone (and Vita too)


 
 
3d
3D-рисунки на песке Джейми Харкинса (Jamie Harkins)
3D-рисунки на песке Джейми Харкинса (Jamie Harkins)
  • re-actor.net
Англоязычные называют творчество Джейми Харкинса (Jamie Harkins) менее звучным названием бич-арт. Новозеландец занимается профессионально изобразительным искусством и музыкой. 3D-рисунки на песке – скорее просто хобби. Джейми Харкинса (Jamie Harkins) проводит почти все свое время в небольшом новозеландском городке Маунт Маунгани, где у него...
 
gipno
Этот гипнотизирующий процесс производства
Этот гипнотизирующий процесс производства
  • bigpicture.ru
Мы привыкли видеть продукцию уже в готовом виде, но мало кто задумывается, как это её так изготовили. В современном мире всё больше машин заменяют рабочие руки на фабриках и...
 
art
Арахисовые микроскульптуры Стива Казино (Steve Casino)
Арахисовые микроскульптуры Стива Казино (Steve Casino)
  • re-actor.net
Американский изобретатель игрушек создал уже порядка сотни небольших человеческих скульптур из обычного арахиса. Основными объектами внимания Стива Казино (Steve Casino) являются знаменитости. Каждая скульптура, по своим размерам не превышает нескольких сантиметров. На создание каждого проекта уходит немало часов, а реализация некоторых...
 

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Вулкан против утюга: битва необычных мангалов, грилей, барбекю | Дачный участок
Вулкан против утюга: битва необычных мангалов, грилей, барбекю | Дачный участок
  • www.newshouse.ru
Как вы думаете, зависит ли вкус шашлыка от типа мангала? Многие дачники уверены, что – да. Не случайно на forumhouse.ru обсуждению этого вопроса посвящена целая тема. Сложно предугадать, какое из ниже перечисленных устройств выиграло бы это сражение. Но с уверенностью можно сказать, что, как минимум, эстетическое удовольствие от приготовления...
 
Where is the money on the internet? / RIF through the eyes of start-ups


 

An interview with Alexey Fedoseyev, the founder of 1WorldOnline, formerly Director of Product Development at Motorola.

Another prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Alexei Fedoseyev, shared his story of creating the startup, which he sold to Motorol. He also talked about how he moved to Silicon Valley and what he does in his innovation project



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