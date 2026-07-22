Interesting and Humour - page 2221
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Five legendary cars made in countries other than the automotive world
1. the Iran Khodro Paykan
The Paykan sedans and pick-ups were produced in Tehran for almost four decades, from 1967 to 2005. During this time, over two million have been produced, making the Paykan the most widely used vehicle not only in Iran, but also in some Muslim countries in North Africa and the Middle East.
2. Cuba. Giron XIV.
During the years of friendship with the Soviet Union, Cubans imported cars and trucks from the USSR, but they assembled buses themselves. The reason why the island has chosen to produce this particular mode of transport is that Havana, with a population of two million people, had neither a metro nor trolleybuses and trams.
3. Yugoslavia. Zastava Yugo GV
The Zastava was the only Eastern European car to make its way into the US market. In 1985-1992, almost 150 thousand Yugoslavian small cars were sold in the U.S.. The secret of commercial success was simple: with satisfactory quality of assembly the car cost only 3999 dollars - one and a half times cheaper than any American car.
4. Brazil. Agrale Marruá.
Off-road truck Agrale Marruá has technical characteristics similar to the Japanese mini SUV Suzuki Jimny.
To date, Agrale is the only Latin American carmaker has remained independent of multinationals. The company has managed to secure support from the Brazilian authorities for several large-scale projects, as well as guaranteed sales of its vehicles through government contracts.
5. North Korea. Pyeonghwa Pronto
The name of this North Korean car manufacturer reads Pyeonghwa in Russian and translates as "peace". The first cars, called Pyeonghwa Hwiparam, the company produced in 2000. Externally, these cars were very similar to FIAT Albea. Then North Korean comrades mastered the assembly of counterparts of Toyota Hiace, Land Cruiser Prado 120 and even Mercedes-Benz E-class.
Good night everyone (and Vita too)
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An interview with Alexey Fedoseyev, the founder of 1WorldOnline, formerly Director of Product Development at Motorola.
Another prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Alexei Fedoseyev, shared his story of creating the startup, which he sold to Motorol. He also talked about how he moved to Silicon Valley and what he does in his innovation project