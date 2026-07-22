Interesting and Humour - page 1943
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MetaQuotes Boxing Academy:
The video, both story-wise and rhythm-wise, clearly lacks dynamism, the pieces of the fights themselves, with good punches. The second half can safely give the dynamics, and for the PR will be enough of the first half anyway.
Imho of course.
The video, both story-wise and rhythm-wise, clearly lacks dynamism, the pieces of the fights themselves, with good punches. The second half can safely be given to the dynamics, and the first half is still enough for PR.
Imho of course
We didn't make it :)
https://www.facebook.com/savvas73
ps: you don't reflex, you distribute... (с)
We didn't do that :)
ps: don't reflex, you distribute... (с)
Yes I've looked at Hristos . He has no dynamics everywhere, but he's a good cameraman.)
ok, i'll put it in my journal.
http://www.kkkino.ru/load/bbc_google_i_vsemirnyj_mozg_2013/29-1-0-1800
well, for convenience
It's all right. Kitty was sleeping and there was food... All right, I'll catch it... is it gone? Fuck it, I'm off to Morpheus. Life... ...life!