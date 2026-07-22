Interesting and Humour - page 1943

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Renat:
MetaQuotes Boxing Academy:

The video, both story-wise and rhythm-wise, clearly lacks dynamism, the pieces of the fights themselves, with good punches. The second half can safely give the dynamics, and for the PR will be enough of the first half anyway.

Imho of course.

 
Yoschik:

The video, both story-wise and rhythm-wise, clearly lacks dynamism, the pieces of the fights themselves, with good punches. The second half can safely be given to the dynamics, and the first half is still enough for PR.

Imho of course

We didn't make it :)

https://www.facebook.com/savvas73

ps: you don't reflex, you distribute... (с)

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Renat:

We didn't do that :)

ps: don't reflex, you distribute... (с)

Yes I've looked at Hristos . He has no dynamics everywhere, but he's a good cameraman.)

ok, i'll put it in my journal.

 
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MetaDriver:
http://www.kkkino.ru/load/bbc_google_i_vsemirnyj_mozg_2013/29-1-0-1800

well, for convenience

 
Yoschik:
It's all right. Kitty was sleeping and there was food... All right, I'll catch it... is it gone? Fuck it, I'm off to Morpheus. Life... ...is nice!
 
artmedia70:
It's all right. Kitty was sleeping and there was food... All right, I'll catch it... is it gone? Fuck it, I'm off to Morpheus. Life... ...life!
I don't rule out that stoned cat would have passed out right there.
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