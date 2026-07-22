Interesting and Humour - page 1516

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Two programmers are sitting in a cafe, drinking beer. A girl walks by, all girlie. One programmer to the other:
- Look at these beauties!!!
The other one:
- Yesterday I checked, all read only.
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- Son, if you do well in school, we'll buy you a computer.
- And if I don't do well in school?
- Then we'll buy you a piano.
 
 

Playing the victim. The investigator's monologue!

Careful of the profanity.

 
Mischek: Ginger Cat vs The Paper Army
Cool. Fresh and fun.
 

Horrorhttp://onesecond.designly.com/

They're going to turn off the fucking lights. And everyone will die without computers.

 
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alexx_v:
I didn't like the specific architectural compositions, but the idea is right.
 
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