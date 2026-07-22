Interesting and Humour - page 846

New comment
 
Contender:

The confusing thing is:

It should not be embarrassing, but pleasing :) The Russians are coming :)
 
peripatetikos:

I noticed that too. It looks like they sold it to themselves.)))

And in general, I think it's only the names of the computers that are Russian there).

Read the comments there. Russian there architecture. And even if you're far from these technologies, the example of the computer market (motherboards, video cards) can imagine how difficult it is, when the whole line of products do not even withstand the warranty period precisely because of shitty architecture (as an example ... well at least the nvidia 8800 is a design flaw that causes the board to warp literally after six months to a year of use. I used to have one of those).
 
Mathemat:
I don't think the buyer was motivated by patriotic considerations.
Do you rule out a corrupt element?
 
Contender: Do you rule out a corrupt element?

Do you really think that the Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world and the rest of us are a no-no?

People are the same everywhere.

 
Mathemat:

Do you really think the Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world and the rest of us are a nipple?

People are the same everywhere.

That's right! Like the Koreans! Some are northern, some are southern! They're all the same!
 
Mathemat:


People are the same everywhere.

That's not exactly true.
 

Raising money to combat drought


[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
Mathemat:

Do you really think that Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world, and the rest of us are a nipple?

People are the same everywhere.

Exactly, Russian officials are the most honest in the world!

And why do people live differently everywhere, if they are the same everywhere?

[Deleted]  
Silent:
Read the comments there. The russians are the architecture there. And even if you are far from these technologies, on the example of the computer market (motherboards, video cards) you can imagine how difficult it is when entire product lines do not even withstand the warranty period precisely because of shitty architecture (as an example... well at least the nvidia 8800 is a design flaw that causes the board to warp literally after six months to a year of use. I used to have one).
We don't have a company like NVIDIA Corporation. And that is a huge staff of specialists with years of experience in developing graphics accelerators and processors for them, as well as system logic kits. What our companies don't have yet. The processor not only has to be developed, it has to be created, implemented, and software written for it. It is not just one architecture.
1...839840841842843844845846847848849850851852853...4979
New comment