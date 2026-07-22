Interesting and Humour - page 846
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The confusing thing is:
I noticed that too. It looks like they sold it to themselves.)))
And in general, I think it's only the names of the computers that are Russian there).
I don't think the buyer was motivated by patriotic considerations.
Do you really think that the Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world and the rest of us are a no-no?
People are the same everywhere.
Do you really think the Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world and the rest of us are a nipple?
People are the same everywhere.
People are the same everywhere.
Raising money to combat drought
Do you really think that Russians are the worst corrupt people in the world, and the rest of us are a nipple?
People are the same everywhere.
Exactly, Russian officials are the most honest in the world!
And why do people live differently everywhere, if they are the same everywhere?
Read the comments there. The russians are the architecture there. And even if you are far from these technologies, on the example of the computer market (motherboards, video cards) you can imagine how difficult it is when entire product lines do not even withstand the warranty period precisely because of shitty architecture (as an example... well at least the nvidia 8800 is a design flaw that causes the board to warp literally after six months to a year of use. I used to have one).