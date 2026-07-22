Interesting and Humour - page 288
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A theme park for Angry Birds fans has opened in Finland. Angry Birds Land is located in Tampere and Rovio designers were actively involved in its creation.
The park has twelve attractions, Angry Birds booths, a cafe with themed food and actors dressed up as the game's characters. An Angry Birds Land room will also be opening soon to allow you to download new levels for Angry Birds.
http://www.sarkanniemi.fi/www/sisalto.php?lang=fi&id=37&navi=13
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