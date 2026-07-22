Interesting and Humour - page 727
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What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Is there an original video?
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Is there an original video?
the cat's dope.
It's one of those cats that jumped with a parachute ))
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Discrediting Russian cows! They don't milk, they say. Any run-of-the-mill cow will give 10-15 litres a day.
But it's a shame about Russian cows, some European cows they buy for a hundred thousand roubles a cow...
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Do you have the original video?