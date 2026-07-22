Interesting and Humour - page 727

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Mischek:
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Is there an original video?
 
TheXpert:
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Is there an original video?
No )
 
TheXpert:
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Is there an original video?
cat's dope
 
 
sergeev:
the cat's dope.
It's one of those parachute-jumping cats.)
 
Mischek:
It's one of those cats that jumped with a parachute ))
And now they get all flustered at the sight of the equipment. )))
 

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Discrediting Russian cows! They don't milk, they say. Any run-of-the-mill cow will give 10-15 litres a day.

But it's a shame about Russian cows, some European cows they buy for a hundred thousand roubles a cow...

[Deleted]  
TheXpert:
What's up? Oh... Is it jammed? Do you have the original video?
It's not wedged.))) My cat used to do the same thing when I put my heel out. He'd bend over, put his ears up and get ready to attack my hand. It's instinctive in cats. Look at the way cats fight, they do bend.
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