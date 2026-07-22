Interesting and Humour - page 2301
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Google will reveal a major Android update tomorrow
Google's head of Chrome and Android, Sundar Pichai,told Bloomberg that the next version of Android will be demonstrated at the I/O developer conference tomorrow. Pichai argued that the company wants to be more transparent about its plans, rather than showing it now, when it will be officially released in the fall.
The new version of Android is likely to be revealed at the start of the conference - at 8pm Moscow time. What codename it bears is unknown, but we can assume it starts with the letter L, as Google gives all major Android releases names in alphabetical order (the last letter was K - KitKat). The first screenshots of Android L have alreadyappeared online. It's possible that a new device from the Nexus series will be shown at the same time as the operating system update, and it could be the impressively designedHTC Volantis tablet.
Now: Chusovoy and Nizhny Tagil
Full post here.
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Chusovoy and Nizhny Tagil
Самое крутое здание в городе - у налоговой:
Read the full post here.
Back to the future of tubes.
No one today would underestimate the importance of algorithms in our everyday lives. Algorithms are all around us, finding us in bank branches and on dating sites. However, some of them play a far more important role than others: just ten algorithms actually rule the world today.
But before we start, a few words about what we mean here by the term 'algorithm'. The most common definition of algorithm, adopted in mathematics and computer science, boils down to the fact that it is a step-by-step sequence of calculations or a set of instructions describing the order of operations to solve a given problem or to achieve a certain result in a finite number of steps. It is in this very general sense that we will use the concept of algorithm in this article.
1. Google search
Facebook newsfeed 2.
3. Dating sites
4. Data collection, interpretation and encryption by intelligence agencies
5. This product is bought with.
6. Google AdWords
7. Algorithmic trading
Special algorithms for predicting changes of rates have long been used in financial markets, but today such technologies have become widely used in stock exchanges: they are called "algorithmic trading" or "high-frequency algorithmic trading". This is a type of automatic trading with the help of algorithmic bots, which can make decisions in a fraction of a second. To compare: it takes at least one second for a human to evaluate the situation and react to it.8. MP3 audio compression algorithm
As a result, living traders are increasingly being forced out by programs, which, however, are not perfect and can make mistakes. A well-known story is the "stock market crash" on May 6, 2010, when during just a few minutes of trading the Dow Jones index fell by one thousand points. No definitive reason for the collapse has ever been announced, but some experts believe it was caused by quote stuffing algorithms, which can automatically generate up to 5,000 bids per second, instantly littering the system.
9. IBM CRUSH
This algorithm does not yet rule the world, but apparently the wait is not long. More and more police departments in the US, Canada and some other countries are using the Criminal Reduction Utilising Statistical History (CRUSH) system, which has been tested for about four years, to predict when and where crimes may occur in the future. This software package actually copies an idea from the famous sci-fi movie Minority Report.10. Autotune
We end our review with a joke, which, as usual, has its share of humour. The Auto-Tune technology developed in its time by Antares for computer processing of voices and monophonic instruments gains more and more popularity among singers and musicians all over the world. Its idea is to "pull up" falsified sound to the nearest semitone, depending on given parameters (major/minor, hard, soft and unnoticeable processing, etc).
The first popular song to use auto-tune was American singer Cher's Believe, and here the effect was deliberately crafted to be brutal.
Just a cat.
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