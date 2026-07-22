Interesting and Humour - page 499

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Mischek:

Opera

It's a pity the girl was relegated, she has a good voice. She's not as good as the boy, though.
 
TheXpert:

Eyeball.


well. Why'd you post that? Do you have a conscience about posting that? Where'd you get this? с 18+ ?

i have mixed feelings. first, i want to help her. second, i want to, uh... uh... whatever.

 
Mischek:

Well. Why did you post that? Do you have a conscience about posting that? Where'd you get this? с 18+ ?

Hmm? )) Where'd you see 18+? 16? )

It's more of a "well done girls, no legs but still doing gymnastics instead of begging for a living" comment.)

 
 
TheXpert:

"Good girls, no legs and still doing gymnastics, not begging for a living" )

so there are two ((

That's what I was afraid of.

 
Mischek:

children are dangerous to drop off...

 
 
tol64:

Only the title of the video, something doesn't come from there. ))



It's all good, but as if working with wood implies using gloves. Splinters there, safety precautions...
 
Vadimkin:
All well and good, but as if working with wood implies the use of gloves. Splinters there, safety precautions...

It would be interesting to see the experiment with gloves on. ))

In general, we should think how to automate any such jobs, so much so, that a human could press keys only on the keyboard, while being perfectly safe. ))

 
tol64:

It would be interesting to see the experiment with gloves on. ))

...

The gloves will be ruined. As long as it doesn't get to the hands... Although, if you weave a wire into them...
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