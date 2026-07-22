Interesting and Humour - page 2891
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If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."
(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )
"If you understand it and use it correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."
(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny grandfather )
"If you really understand it and use it correctly, the AC is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."
(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )
If you really understand what the indicator is, you won't use it. It's the same with AC.
If you really understand what the indicator is, you won't use it. It's the same with AC.
"If understood and used correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."
(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )
I'll add
"The Awesome Oscillator gives us the keys to the realm.
The AO measures the momentum of the last five price bars and compares that momentum to the last 34 bars.
This is the 34-bar simple moving average of the average bar points (H- L)/2, subtracted from the five-bar simple moving average of the average bar points (H-L)/2, plotted as a histogram.
The AO tells us exactly what's going on with the current momentum" // Bill Williams
WELCOME TO THE POOR OF THAT TIME AND THEGENEROUS RICH OF THE PRESENT !!!!!! ))))
"If you understand it and use it correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."
(Bill Williams) :-)))
Hilarious grandpa )
Is this humour or is it interesting?
Good morningGustave Caybotte (France, 1848 - 1894)
I'll add
"The Awesome Oscillator gives us the keys to the realm.
The AO measures the momentum of the last five price bars and compares that momentum to the last 34 bars.
This is the 34-bar simple moving average of the average points of the bars (H- L)/2, subtracted from the five-bar simple moving average of the average points (H-L)/2, plotted as a histogram.
The AO tells us exactly what's going on with the current momentum" // Bill Williams
WELCOME TO THE POOR OF THAT TIME AND THEGENEROUS RICH IN THE PRESENT !!!!!! ))))