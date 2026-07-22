Interesting and Humour - page 2891

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"If you understand it and use it correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."

(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )
[Deleted]  
nowi:
"If you understand it and use it correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."

(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny grandfather )
He is right about something.
 
nowi:
"If you really understand it and use it correctly, the AC is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."

(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )

If you really understand what the indicator is, you won't use it. It's the same with AC.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

If you really understand what the indicator is, you won't use it. It's the same with AC.

ahaha)
 
nowi:
"If understood and used correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."

(Bill Williams) :-)))
Funny Grandpa )

I'll add

"The Awesome Oscillator gives us the keys to the realm.

The AO measures the momentum of the last five price bars and compares that momentum to the last 34 bars.

This is the 34-bar simple moving average of the average bar points (H- L)/2, subtracted from the five-bar simple moving average of the average bar points (H-L)/2, plotted as a histogram.

The AO tells us exactly what's going on with the current momentum" // Bill Williams

WELCOME TO THE POOR OF THAT TIME AND THEGENEROUS RICH OF THE PRESENT !!!!!! ))))

 
AO is the MACD and AC is the OsMA.
 
nowi:
"If you understand it and use it correctly, the AO is the best and most accurate indicator we have been able to find in almost 50 years of trading.
If you really know how to use this indicator, it will bring you at least a seven-figure sum over the next few years."

(Bill Williams) :-)))
Hilarious grandpa )
Is this humour or is it interesting?
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Is this humour or is it interesting?
it's Bill Williams )
 

Good morning

Gustave Caybotte (France, 1848 - 1894)

 
new-rena:

I'll add

"The Awesome Oscillator gives us the keys to the realm.

The AO measures the momentum of the last five price bars and compares that momentum to the last 34 bars.

This is the 34-bar simple moving average of the average points of the bars (H- L)/2, subtracted from the five-bar simple moving average of the average points (H-L)/2, plotted as a histogram.

The AO tells us exactly what's going on with the current momentum" // Bill Williams

WELCOME TO THE POOR OF THAT TIME AND THEGENEROUS RICH IN THE PRESENT !!!!!! ))))

In reality, the most informative are an order of magnitude more bars and it also depends on the selected TF. For example according to my estimations for M5 it is about 800 bars, for D1 it is from 150 to 300 bars. The disadvantage of all these manipulations with the moving average is that they have no theoretical basis and therefore lead to variable success.
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