Interesting and Humour - page 4073
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It's just unpleasant. I'm telling you, whether to react or not is debatable. This nonsense is coming out of all the cracks. And if it's coming out even on a perfectly adequate technical forum, it's especially upsetting. You don't really go through the trash anyway. And they got here too. That's the thing initially positioned all this not as humor, in the extreme case at the end, when fed did not work, is written in humor. Otherwise it is firmly proposed to prove to you that you are not a reindeer, otherwise it turns out you are also a troll.
It's a mess. So why react to it? It's clear to everyone that it's useless. He's killing flies with a serious look on his face.
I've written above, I'll say it again.
So, if these two groups of people lived on different planets, that would be the question. But alas, we live not only on one plane but also in one society. There is not enoughtimeand effort to react to each of them physically. But not to react at all-people will simply crush them, not with a number so with verbiage. If common sense does not defend itself, it will undoubtedly drown in the multitude of nonsense, because there will always be more rubbish in the field. And as we would like more development of society rather than degradation, such an outcome is not pleasant. Again for the reason that in the 1st and 2nd sentences. So, where is provocation, and where is deliberate indication of idiocy in order to improve the quality of the environment around. Because to the immature mind initially it is not clear what to what. Thus, every point of view pulls the one who has not yet made a decision or given any thought to its side. And it is definitely seen from the side which of the points of view is less valid. At least for contemplation and not for belief. Throwing nonsense to the masses also looks like a provocation.
And then the discussion begins about whether it is necessary to respond to bullshit, and in most cases the answer will probably be no. BUT. There can be variations. First total inaction, then degradation of the environment, then who pisses in the entryway. It could be otherwise. Coming to shut up any point of view with all that entails . Perhaps part of all this should be taken up by the state, to make people more educated. But it is not up to it. Here we go to the forbidden topics, therefore I take my leave.
PS. Soon it will come to that on a scientific forum matured girls from a roller (from page 4079) will come, and the part of the scientists in sober consciousness will meanwhile clobber another part that that for the lack of an opportunity to prove the obvious things trolls nonsense.
A rainy city:
You can't troll a troll. A troll is not a loner. The exact synonym for troll is jackal. When he gets pinned down, he goes straight for the personalities. Dirty but effective tricks. The subject of trolling gets offended, he responds in kind, he is outnumbered, he gets banned for insults. Everyone is happy.
The troll can only be eliminated when he is alone. The troll has one weakness: he's extremely vulnerable. A real-life troll is a person with an inferiority complex. If he gets caught in this vulnerability, and if you humiliate him publicly, he's guaranteed to get off.
Ignore is the antidote to any troll. After all, the main purpose of a troll is to provoke a response.
A troll is not as scary as a flooder, there is a cure for a troll and no cure for a flooder.
Is everyone ready for the apocalypse? Thursday's asteroid encounter, burrow deep into the ground).
It's big, there's enough for everyone).
Got it, so I'll buy the yen for everything on Wednesday night, kind of a safe haven currency)
Got it, so I'll buy the yen for everything on Wednesday night, kind of a safe haven currency)
They also had this event coinciding with threats from the DPRK.
Big enough for everyone). Diameter is 1.3 km.
40 metres actually.