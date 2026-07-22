Interesting and Humour - page 2419
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If I'm in the capital city, I'm gonna go poop, for sure. And pee.
http://blog.antonbelitskiy.com/blog/2014/08/21/istoricheskij-tualet-v-parke-gorkogo/
Yeah, that's not possible now. Capitalism, you know...
It's all your friends the finks ruined.
It's all your friends the finks ruined.
Misha, your posts remind me of something like this: