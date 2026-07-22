Interesting and Humour - page 4081
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Got a bit into the subject of the Americans' flight to the moon.
I especially liked the fact that ALL the documentation for the rocket they flew on was lost.
I was reminded of 1998.
The default. The complete collapse of the Russian banking system.
My buddy asked me to go to another buddy of mine, who was also the owner of a rather large bank, about a refund.
I show up. My banker friend wasn't at his old address, they had moved to a neighbouring street, 5 minutes on foot.
I say: "So and so. The amount is not too big for you ($300,000). Before the default, the bank was in great condition.
The answer.
- You see, we moved and lost ALL the bank records.
Seeing my reaction, he says.
- Here is the certificate.
And shows the certificate from the traffic police, which implies that 12 KAMAZ trucks with bank documentation drowned when driving on a dike near the town of Dolgoprudny (20 km from the location of the bank).
So much for the flight to the moon.
Got a bit into the subject of the Americans' flight to the moon.
I especially liked the fact that ALL the documentation for the rocket they flew on was lost.
I was reminded of 1998.
The default. The complete collapse of the Russian banking system.
My buddy asked me to go to another buddy of mine, who was also the owner of a rather large bank, about a refund.
I show up. My banker friend wasn't at his old address, they had moved to a neighbouring street, 5 minutes on foot.
I say: "So and so. The amount is not too big for you ($300,000). Before the default, the bank was in great condition.
The answer.
- You see, we moved and lost ALL the bank records.
Seeing my reaction, he says.
- Here is the certificate.
And shows the certificate from the traffic police, which implies that 12 KAMAZ trucks with bank documentation drowned when driving on a dike near the town of Dolgoprudny (20 km from the location of the bank).
So much for the flight to the moon.
+100500
+100500
The Apollo 11 crew left a reflector on the Moon, which is still in use today.
and all the documentation on the rocket is still in the archive
Got a bit into the subject of the American mission to the moon.
I especially liked the fact that ALL the documentation for the rocket they flew on was lost.
I was reminded of 1998.
The default. The complete collapse of the Russian banking system.
My buddy asked me to go to another buddy of mine, who was also the owner of a rather large bank, about a refund.
I show up. My banker friend wasn't at his old address, they had moved to a neighbouring street, 5 minutes on foot.
I say: "So and so. The amount is not too big for you ($300,000). Before the default, the bank was in great condition.
The answer.
- You see, we moved and lost ALL the bank records.
Seeing my reaction, he says.
- Here is the certificate.
And shows the certificate from the traffic police, which implies that 12 KAMAZ trucks with bank documentation drowned when driving on a dike near the town of Dolgoprudny (20 km from the location of the bank).
This is the same with the flight to the moon.
What is that supposed to mean? Like there was no flight?
- You glazed my loggia and put in a 10cm wide window sill, it needs to be changed to another one.
- What happened to the window sill?
- There's nothing wrong with it. We should get a wider window sill. The cat's going down.
What's that supposed to mean? Like there was no flight?
I did a quick glance - it's some kind of thriller.
Lots of unanswered questions.
Especially impressive are the pictures and clips of the astronauts after landing. They're still being carried out of the capsules, but here they're just marching "Farewell to Slavyanka" on parade...
.
I did a quick flip through - it's a thriller of sorts.
Lots of unanswered questions.
Especially impressive are the pictures and videos of astronauts after landing. Still being carried out of the capsules, and here just to the march "Farewell to Slavyanka" on parade...
.
"Allegedly" is a favourite word of the Russian media.
I did a quick flip through - it's a thriller of sorts.
Lots of unanswered questions.
Especially impressive are the pictures and videos of astronauts after landing. Still being carried out of the capsules, just to the march "Farewell to Slavyanka" at the parade...
.
weightless flight in general is extremely harmful to the body.....
adaptation varies individually, from a few hours to a few days...
some people can't walk, they get nauseous, dizzy, etc.
But nevertheless I wouldn't take this as proof that there was no flight...
well standing up for half a minute for a picture is probably possible.