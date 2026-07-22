Interesting and Humour - page 969
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When I was 29, I weighed 72 kg. On my 30th birthday I quit smoking (it didn't turn out to be a year and a half) and I put on 18 kg in the first 8 months. Now I want a hundred. For a number on the scale, no more.
...
That's weird. I haven't gained an ounce of weight since I quit smoking. Try giving up blood. It's poison. ))
Scientists on SEALs: funny and serious 'cat' research
Scientists on kittens: funny and serious 'cat' research
Don't mess with them
Don't bother with them.
and that's how they live.
Academy Awards in all categories in 2014
Preview, members only, no photocopying allowed, no photography
Academy Awards in all categories in 2014
Preview, members only, no photocopying allowed, no photography
Forum four is drying with envy.
Academy Awards in all categories in 2014
...
preview, members only, no photocopying allowed, no photography allowed
))) I'll probably live 200 years longer from laughing now.
Indian cinema is something of course. But it's great that it exists. Sometimes you can watch it for the positive. ))
Here's more Indian Terminator: