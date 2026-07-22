Interesting and Humour - page 4284
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All in all, the foreman's share is the toughest
good girl:
Major Trump, too, will soon face another military rank.
Major Trump, too, is about to get his next military rank.
What are you trying to say? You're not being funny.
Item #9 is very resourceful)
Hi!))
Here's a great video.