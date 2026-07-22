Interesting and Humour - page 4284

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Flash555:

All in all, the foreman's share is the toughest

 

good girl:


 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
What do you mean by that?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Major Trump, too, will soon face another military rank.

 
khorosh:

Major Trump, too, is about to get his next military rank.

credit
 
Andrey Dik:
What are you trying to say? You're not being funny.
What else is there to say?
proud of our football and the fsb

 
There you go!!!!!
 

Item #9 is very resourceful)


 

Hi!))


Here's a great video.


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