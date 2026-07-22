Interesting and Humour - page 1416
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Put the criminals on trial! Ten years for each!
Chelyabinsk men-tourists in Poland beat a bear to a pulp. Polish bear and Poles in shock
Put the criminals on trial! Ten years for each!
Chelyabinsk men-tourists in Poland beat a bear to a pulp. Polish bear and Poles in shock
Channel 5 broadcast a live performance by the Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble. Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble.
=========
The song Skyfall, which became the title theme to the James Bond film 007: Skyfall Coordinates, was named one of the most popular songs of 2012, winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.
=========
Users reacted vigorously - "Oh. My. God! Now the Russian military is singing Skyfall. This is the end, guys..."
=========
It's interesting.