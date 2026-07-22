Interesting and Humour - page 1416

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How Gazprom got cheated
 
 
Mischek:
rubbed a little)))
 
 
Silent: откуда берутся дети
they'll come up with an idea :)
 
 
Mischek:

Put the criminals on trial! Ten years for each!

Chelyabinsk men-tourists in Poland beat a bear to a pulp. Polish bear and Poles in shock

Chelyabinsk men are so tough...
 
Skyfall sung by the Russian Army Chorus

Channel 5 broadcast a live performance by the Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble. Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble.

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The song Skyfall, which became the title theme to the James Bond film 007: Skyfall Coordinates, was named one of the most popular songs of 2012, winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

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Users reacted vigorously - "Oh. My. God! Now the Russian military is singing Skyfall. This is the end, guys..."

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[Deleted]  

It's interesting.


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