Interesting and Humour - page 834

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Mischek:

Find the 7 differences

 
lazarev-d-m:

1) The chandelier has a different number of danglers

2) there is no 1 leg of the sofa

3) the picture on the right shows a thinner pattern on the tights

4) picture on the right - one of the door heater is not displayed

Didn't make it in time. Me first. )))
 
tol64:
I didn't make it. Me first. )))
Next time I'll use the software and it will find the differences pixel by pixel)
 
lazarev-d-m:
Next time I'll use the software and she'll find the differences pixel by pixel)
better call your wife and find the differences together :)
 
lazarev-d-m:
Next time I'll use the program and it will find the differences pixel by pixel.)

It's not interesting that way. ))

I actually took a long time to find this distinction:

3) the picture on the right has a thinner pattern on the tights

I got it from you. Could have been you first. So, next time be more cunning. )))

 
 
Doesn't everyone still know how to look for differences in pictures like these?
 
TheXpert:
Doesn't everyone know how to look for differences in these pictures yet?
You have to look for them with your eyes. But you can of course layer by layer in photoshop, making the top layer more transparent. )))
 
tol64:
You have to search with your eyes.
With your eyes, yes. It took me about ten seconds to find all the differences.
 
TheXpert:
Well with my eyes, yes. It took me about 10 seconds to find all the differences.

That fast? I got about five minutes. It took me a long time to find the last one. )))

P.S. Although maybe if I hadn't looked at it myself for a long time, I could do that too. )))

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