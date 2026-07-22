Interesting and Humour - page 1159
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such things
"Such as what?
that's it btc-e moves to mt4, leverage 1:500 ))))
let's trade bitcoins via MT4 )
that's it btc-e goes to mt4, leverage 1:500 ))))
At least get the shorts... then ask for leverage.
Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)
You should at least get some shorts... then ask for a shoulder.
Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)
no )))
no ) the exchange administrator said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what's better)
admin: What do you think about the transition to MetaTrader 4?
admin: we are actively testing MetaTrader 4 now
admin: leverage will be
admin: well, why the 1:500 leverage :)
admin: all data will be from btc-e
admin: 1-2 months for tests
admin: There will be not only BTC but also trades on other pairs like LTC, PPC, etc.
Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)
no )))
The exchange admin said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what is better yet )
Judging by the responses, it's going to be a 100% kitchen
the exchange admin said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what is better yet )
no worse than the ones we have now on conventional currencies
"Such" as in what?