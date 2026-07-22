Interesting and Humour - page 1159

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MrGold166:

such things

"Such as what?

 

that's it btc-e moves to mt4, leverage 1:500 ))))

let's trade bitcoins via MT4 )

 
sanyooooook:

that's it btc-e goes to mt4, leverage 1:500 ))))

At least get the shorts... then ask for leverage.

Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)

 
TheXpert:

You should at least get some shorts... then ask for a shoulder.

Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)

no )))

no ) the exchange administrator said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what's better)

admin: What do you think about the transition to MetaTrader 4?

admin: we are actively testing MetaTrader 4 now


admin: leverage will be


admin: well, why the 1:500 leverage :)


admin: all data will be from btc-e


admin: 1-2 months for tests

admin: There will be not only BTC but also trades on other pairs like LTC, PPC, etc.

 
TheXpert:


Did you make a trade? Can you show me? :)

something's not right.
 
sanyooooook:

no )))

The exchange admin said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what is better yet )

Judging by the responses, it will be 100% kitchen
 
Mischek:
Judging by the responses, it's going to be a 100% kitchen
no worse than the ones we have now on conventional currencies
 
sanyooooook:


the exchange admin said in the chat room that they are testing MT4 and MT5 do not know what is better yet )

i bet they will choose 4 ?
 
sanyooooook:
no worse than the ones we have now on conventional currencies
No, it will be worse.
[Deleted]  
Contender:

"Such" as in what?

All the same. the crooks of the two clans are trying to dislodge each other and are fooling the cattle for this purpose. classic.
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