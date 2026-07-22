Interesting and Humour - page 1942
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The new year is coming to us...
The new year is coming to us ...
Did you take these on the way to get the snow? An alley of festive phalluses.
Where are you coming from, nail gunner, you... nail gunner?
Did you take these pictures on the way to pick up the snow? The alley of festive phalluses.
Where are you broadcasting from, you nail gunner, you... nail gunner?
From the bear's den. But we'll have it on New Year's Eve. The hare promised to help.
He'll eat all the hare's honey. Look. You won't get any either. I remember somewhere...
Let him sleep, eh? Don't go visiting in the morning with the bear - not wise.