Interesting and Humour - page 586
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The difference between iPhone 5 and iPhone 4.
The music is great, but it's not Mozart.
Clint Mansell -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5Wn_sRSOmI
Clint Manessell is certainly good, but Eduard Artemiev is better :)
And my favourite composer is Mikael Tariverdiev.
The music is great, but it's not Mozart.
Clint Mansell -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5Wn_sRSOmI
It's Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)
It's Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)