Interesting and Humour - page 586

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The difference between iPhone 5 and iPhone 4.

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Nothing lifts the mood in the office in the morning like a couple of Viagra pills tossed into a communal coffee pot.
 
Chasing a dream gives life meaning
 

The music is great, but it's not Mozart.

Clint Mansell -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5Wn_sRSOmI

 

Clint Manessell is certainly good, but Eduard Artemiev is better :)


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And my favourite composer is Mikael Tariverdiev.



 
brici:

The music is great, but it's not Mozart.

Clint Mansell -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5Wn_sRSOmI

This is Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)
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Urain:
It's Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)
Well musicians... :))) One has Mozart, the other Beethoven. Hans Zimmer it is, unequivocally and capitally. Requiem for a dream.
 
Urain:
It's Beethoven (not to be confused with the dog :)
What the fuck is Beethoven? It's a remix of Lux Aeterna by Clint Mansell.
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