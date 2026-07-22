Interesting and Humour - page 4600

New comment
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Bidstrup's comic strip came to mind


It was getting dark...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

If you share 50/50 I'll create such a topic now:)))

Hooray! We've been waiting for this topic!!!


 

Another long-awaited event


[Deleted]  

A lecture on Kant's philosophy

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

A lecture on Kant's philosophy

Humour in spiderman?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

In France, a tree grew through a car.

It's easy to explain. :)

 
Andrei:

It's easy to explain. :)

Yeah, I know it's a publicity stunt, too.

But a cool one. I mean, come on.

The things you do for a good-looking shot.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Tkach:

Spiderman humour?

Yeah, I remember we had a lot more of that in philosophy class at uni.

 
The other day, an inspection from the Gosstandart came to my ISP with a strong question:
- With what accuracy do you measure a megabyte?
For hours I tried to explain that a megabyte is a specific value, that it is not measured but counted, and finally sent the check to... House of Weights and Measures for a reference megabyte to no avail.
The inspection drew up a report and left with the words:

- "Your competitor has a megabyte measurement method certified by us with an error margin of no more than 10%. We recommend that you buy it or you will lose your license...

***

31 December. Evening. Policeman stops the car:

- Have you been drinking?

- No!

- Why not? Did something happen?!

***

Do you have a college degree? Or even two? Do your homework with a 4th grader using modern textbooks - feel like an idiot!

 

.

1...459345944595459645974598459946004601460246034604460546064607...4979
New comment