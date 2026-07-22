Interesting and Humour - page 4600
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Bidstrup's comic strip came to mind
It was getting dark...
If you share 50/50 I'll create such a topic now:)))
Hooray! We've been waiting for this topic!!!
Another long-awaited event
A lecture on Kant's philosophy
A lecture on Kant's philosophy
Humour in spiderman?
In France, a tree grew through a car.
It's easy to explain. :)
It's easy to explain. :)
Yeah, I know it's a publicity stunt, too.
But a cool one. I mean, come on.
The things you do for a good-looking shot.
Spiderman humour?
Yeah, I remember we had a lot more of that in philosophy class at uni.
- "Your competitor has a megabyte measurement method certified by us with an error margin of no more than 10%. We recommend that you buy it or you will lose your license...
***
31 December. Evening. Policeman stops the car:
- Have you been drinking?
- No!
- Why not? Did something happen?!
***
Do you have a college degree? Or even two? Do your homework with a 4th grader using modern textbooks - feel like an idiot!
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