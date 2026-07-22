Interesting and Humour - page 2577
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We have plenty of sheep.
There are plenty of shepherds, too.
Need volunteers - I will test the translation of the text.
Testing Skype Translator. It is an automatic voice and text translator (of what you say and what you write). At the moment, translates text from Russian into English. While the Russian voice does not translate.
Need volunteers - I will test the translation of the text.
What is the benefit?
Future benefits for everyone: if this app proves to be as good as advertised, it means broadening the horizons of communication for those who have no or poor knowledge of a second language.
Future benefits for all: if this application proves to be as good as advertised, it means broadening the horizons of communication for those who don't speak or don't speak a second language well.
It would have been better if you had just dealt with the text translator properly first. ))
A future benefit for all: if this app proves to be as good as advertised, it means broadening the horizons of communication for those who have no or poor knowledge of a second language.