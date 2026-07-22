Interesting and Humour - page 2064
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Here's another theory. Humans are inherently irrational. There are many examples of people doing things that defy rational thought - like fetishism. 99% of people see a Malevich square and admit it's complete nonsense (which apparently it really is!). But the expert community, prosobed by the name of Malevich, is delighted with the square. So every painting by the greats is a fetish. They have no art historical value. Just like a piece of a great football player's T-shirt. Well, to become great, you don't have to start with squares. The great ones can afford many things, for example, to kill a million or two of their citizens, and then the citizens will be delighted with them! What a square! The great fools around, in fact, and laughs at the bewildered crowd.
It's possible that some artist painted universally recognized masterpieces for a long time.
And then, presto, he just scribbled a few blotches on the canvas.
Fans will buy it, of course. For some, it will be a joke of genius, while others may gnaw their brains out in search of hidden meanings.
But here...
BEFORE and AFTER socialism
That's not the right message. What's socialism got to do with it?
it's the GDR. before and after soviet rule.
That's not the right message. What's socialism got to do with it?
it's the GDR. Before and after soviet rule.
That's not the right message. What's socialism got to do with it?
it's the GDR. Before and after Soviet rule.
Everything there is "AFTER".
Immediately "after", and a decade later.