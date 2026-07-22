Interesting and Humour - page 1079

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tol64:
Imagine women from about 100,000 years ago. )))
no, i don't want to, don't (
 
 
 
 
newdigital:
By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process began :)

That's not good, you'd be better off reposting with literary edits.

Otherwise google is not chopping the chip.

 

sergeev:
Юмором что ли ?  :)

No, not humour. Seriously. Who answered here?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2653#comment_465515 English-speaking moderator (he does not understand Russian - his native language is French - like Poirot - he is even from the same country as he is - English is fluent though). And links to this branch of the Russian-language forumbugs, bugs, questions in English - not a count.

That's it! Gone are the days when we moderators were divided into "our - not ours".

 
Urain:

That's too bad, you'd be better off reposting with literary edits.

Otherwise, google doesn't get the chip.

I agree - the Russian-language forum is more democratic. But this is not a question for the moderators, I apologise.
 

fraud everywhere

Andrei Pejic

 
Mischek:

fraud everywhere

Andrei Pejic

yes yes.

Boris April


 
sergeev:

yeah yeah.

Boris April


amazing

yours is prettier ))

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