Interesting and Humour - page 1079
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Imagine women from about 100,000 years ago. )))
By the way, English-speaking moderators translate your threads with google and give answers to people with your threads (this is the plain truth). So - the process began :)
That's not good, you'd be better off reposting with literary edits.
Otherwise google is not chopping the chip.
sergeev:
Юмором что ли ? :)
No, not humour. Seriously. Who answered here?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2653#comment_465515 English-speaking moderator (he does not understand Russian - his native language is French - like Poirot - he is even from the same country as he is - English is fluent though). And links to this branch of the Russian-language forumbugs, bugs, questions in English - not a count.
That's it! Gone are the days when we moderators were divided into "our - not ours".
That's too bad, you'd be better off reposting with literary edits.
Otherwise, google doesn't get the chip.
fraud everywhere
Andrei Pejic
fraud everywhere
Andrei Pejic
yes yes.
Boris April
yeah yeah.
Boris April
amazing
yours is prettier ))