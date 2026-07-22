Interesting and Humour - page 4567
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A synonym for "violated clause number ..." does not appear to be on this list at all.
I'm kidding...
I mean, there are three most common synonyms: "pestered", "I know" and "leave me alone" - you can check here.
- Banned for what?
- Bored.
- But you can't just ban me, can you?
- I know.
- Well, what do we do now?
- Leave me alone.
----------------
It's enough for a moderator to know these three most common synonyms.
I'm kidding.
I mean, there are three most common synonyms: "pestered", "I know" and "leave me alone" - you can check here.
- Banned for what?
- Bored.
- But you can't just ban me, can you?
- I know.
- Well, what do we do now?
- Leave me alone.
----------------
It's enough for a moderator to know these three most common synonyms.
Why do you need to know?
Simply parse that page with a query, e.g. https://sinonim.org/s/привет#f
Then, by going through the identifiers as, randomly select an option.
.
The grasshoppers seem to be on the prowl
What kind of grasshoppers are these?
;)))
The Chelyabinsk ones ))))
Grasshoppers seem to be having
seasonal ))))
.
.
The first one smiled.
Why do you need to know?
Simply parse that page with a query like https://sinonim.org/s/привет#f.
Then, going through the as identifiers, randomly choose an option.
Best option - write here only in humor, there's no ban))
A girl told me a joke.
She was left with a healthy parrot Ara and her friends went on holiday. And I have a cat living at home, rushed to the cage, cats are curious after all. I decided to let the parrot out, to acquaint him.
Ara jumped on the sofa and with vigorous steps headed towards the cat. The cat panicked, huddled against the wall and hissed. And then a parrot bent his head to his side, said: "Would you like some tea?
He says very decently))))
What kind of grasshoppers are these?
;)))
This is a café at a railway station in South Korea.
Was able to lose 75kg . Before and after:
Congratulations on Friday!