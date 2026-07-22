Interesting and Humour - page 4567

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

A synonym for "violated clause number ..." does not appear to be on this list at all.

I'm kidding...
I mean, there are three most common synonyms: "pestered", "I know" and "leave me alone" - you can check here.

- Banned for what?
- Bored.

- But you can't just ban me, can you?
- I know.

- Well, what do we do now?
- Leave me alone.

----------------

It's enough for a moderator to know these three most common synonyms.

Словарь синонимов русского языка - онлайн подбор
Словарь синонимов русского языка - онлайн подбор
  • sinonim.org
Синонимы к словам и словосочетаниям на букву: А  Б  В  Г  Д  Е  Ё  Ж  З  И  Й  К  Л  М  Н  О  П  Р  С  Т  У  Ф  Х  Ц  Ч  Ш  Щ  Ы  Э  Ю  Я  Синонимы — слова, звучание и написание которых различно, но при этом у них похожее значение (например, огонь — пламя, трудный — тяжелый). Чаще всего они принадлежат к одной и той же части речи. Подробнее...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I'm kidding.
I mean, there are three most common synonyms: "pestered", "I know" and "leave me alone" - you can check here.

- Banned for what?
- Bored.

- But you can't just ban me, can you?
- I know.

- Well, what do we do now?
- Leave me alone.

----------------

It's enough for a moderator to know these three most common synonyms.

Why do you need to know?

Simply parse that page with a query, e.g. https://sinonim.org/s/привет#f

Then, by going through the identifiers as, randomly select an option.


Синонимы к слову «привет»
Синонимы к слову «привет»
  • sinonim.org
Найден 61 синоним. Если синонимов недостаточно, то больше можно найти, нажимая на слова. №Синоним, количествоНачальная формаЧастота Синонимы к словам и словосочетаниям на букву: А  Б  В  Г  Д  Е  Ё  Ж  З  И  Й  К  Л  М  Н  О  П  Р  С  Т  У  Ф  Х  Ц  Ч  Ш  Щ  Ы  Э  Ю  Я  Средняя частота слова «привет» на миллион употреблений: 46...
 
Nikolai Krylov:


.

The grasshoppers seem to be on the prowl

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What kind of grasshoppers are these?

;)))

The Chelyabinsk ones ))))

ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Grasshoppers seem to be having

seasonal ))))

 

.

 
Nikolai Krylov:

.

The first one smiled.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Why do you need to know?

Simply parse that page with a query like https://sinonim.org/s/привет#f.

Then, going through the as identifiers, randomly choose an option.


Best option - write here only in humor, there's no ban))

A girl told me a joke.

She was left with a healthy parrot Ara and her friends went on holiday. And I have a cat living at home, rushed to the cage, cats are curious after all. I decided to let the parrot out, to acquaint him.

Ara jumped on the sofa and with vigorous steps headed towards the cat. The cat panicked, huddled against the wall and hissed. And then a parrot bent his head to his side, said: "Would you like some tea?

He says very decently))))

2
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What kind of grasshoppers are these?

;)))

This is a café at a railway station in South Korea.

 


Was able to lose 75kg . Before and after:



 

Congratulations on Friday!


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