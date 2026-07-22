Interesting and Humour - page 1970

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artmedia70:


I'm going to bed upset...

Stay awake !

 
 

This one's a dick. If this thing is paid for, it'll probably be the first game I buy.

 
TheXpert:

This one's a dick. If this thing is paid for, it'll probably be the first game I buy.

(chuckles): Cool. Tough software and how lovingly crafted.
 
http://russian.rt.com/article/20110
Риэлторы назвали пять самых состоятельных Дедов Морозов в Европе
Риэлторы назвали пять самых состоятельных Дедов Морозов в Европе
  • 2013.12.23
  • russian.rt.com
Эксперты в области недвижимости под конец года проанализировали состояние Деда Мороза и выяснили, что владения в Великом Устюге и резиденция в Вологодской области могут быть проданы, ни много ни мало, за €1,7 млн. Помимо дома волшебника, эту сумму составили гостиница на 48 номеров, коттеджи на территории вотчины размером около 10 га, кафе, сауна...
 

Чак Норрис заткнул за пояс Ван Дамма и его знаменитый шпагат | Dailylife.SU
Чак Норрис заткнул за пояс Ван Дамма и его знаменитый шпагат | Dailylife.SU
  • dailylife.su
В Сети стремительно набирает популярность видео, которое многие уже называют никак иначе, как "виртуальным нокаутом" популярного в прошлом актёра Жан-Кло
 
http://igrofort.ru/kak-menyalis-ceny-na-populyarnye-igrovye-konsoli/
Как менялись цены на популярные игровые консоли
Как менялись цены на популярные игровые консоли
  • 2013.11.09
  • Kot
  • igrofort.ru
Интересно, что сотрудники игрового портала не поленились выполнить пересчёт оригинальных ценников, приняв во внимание влияние инфляции за все прошедшие годы. Если вы кажется, что $500 за Xbox One это слишком дорого, то обратитесь к 1990 год, когда на прилавки магазинов поступила приставка Neo-Geo стоимостью $650 (сегодня это составило бы $1125).
 
[Deleted]  

And we have snow!


 
Cyborgisation. Offensive.
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