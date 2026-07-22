Interesting and Humour - page 4155

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )

Nah, the thumb is fine (at least I can lay it down the same way), the ring finger and pinky finger are just outwardly dislocated
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )

And on the second hand, the thumbs look like a reptiloid's paw.

 
Although the artist is a well-known "mchsrossia".
 
Denis Sartakov:

You make it sound like life should be "spent" on "monetarisation",

that is, life should be devoted to making money.

although I don't know what to dedicate it to.

Watch "Banshee" then, it's just as good.

 

Three men go to the baths - the Worker, the Businessman and the Deputy.

They undressed ... and they all have a pussy!!!

The Worker's hands, the Businessman's stomach and the Deputy's tongue.

 
 
Denis Sartakov:

is it politics?

I'm at a complete loss, no matter what you think, no matter what you say, it's always your fault.

Of course.

 
Denis Sartakov:

is it even gold ?

Yes
 

Bullshit :)


с

 
If you specify when registering your iPhone that you live in Israel, Arr Spotore will not even try to offer paid apps.
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