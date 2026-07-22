Interesting and Humour - page 4155
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Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )
Is it just me or is there something wrong with the kid's thumb on his right hand? )
And on the second hand, the thumbs look like a reptiloid's paw.
You make it sound like life should be "spent" on "monetarisation",
that is, life should be devoted to making money.
although I don't know what to dedicate it to.
Watch "Banshee" then, it's just as good.
Three men go to the baths - the Worker, the Businessman and the Deputy.
They undressed ... and they all have a pussy!!!
The Worker's hands, the Businessman's stomach and the Deputy's tongue.
is it politics?
I'm at a complete loss, no matter what you think, no matter what you say, it's always your fault.
Of course.
is it even gold ?
Bullshit :)