Interesting and Humour - page 1862
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Fuck you.
( from a rally for Yanukovych )
Good night
Good night.
WHERE?!
History is being written and he's asleep.
That's it. I don't want to be a Chukchi anymore, now I want to be a Ukrainian.
Who here is against cats?
My cat used to hunt lizards in the summer too :)
It's not funny. It's disgusting.
Putting emotions aside and taking a sober look at the situation:
1) there are more monuments to Lenin in the former Soviet Union than a fool's wrapper;
2) they have no special cultural value;
3) it is a splash of energy on a scarecrow, of course. But agree, it's far better than smashed shop windows and burnt-out cars.
Putting emotions aside and taking a sober look at the situation:
1) there are more monuments to Lenin in the former Soviet Union than a fool's wrapper;
2) they have no special cultural value;
3) it is a splash of energy on a scarecrow, of course. But agree, it is much better than smashed shop windows and burnt-out cars.
The same can be said of Orthodox icons by anyone with a distant relationship to Christianity.
At least one day before Russia was baptised, Russia already existed and was able to emerge clearly not thanks to Christianity.
Today the Orthodox do the same with communist monuments as they do with pagan monuments.
At that time, all history was erased. And as a result, we do not know anything about our ancestors. The same thing is being repeated today. Vandalism should be punished.
Who here is against cats?
My cat used to hunt lizards in the summer too :)
There's one here who doesn't like cats.) Cats are the best animals in the world! Cats are even stronger than bears!)